New Microsoft Store will also come to Windows 10; see what has changed

This Tuesday (5), Internet users around the world began to experience the long-awaited Windows 11. Among the many new features of the operating system, there is the new Microsoft Store, completely redesigned according to feedback from users and developers. And there’s more good news: the new store will also come to Windows 10, expanding your experience to more computers.

In this context, check out what has changed and learn about the main improvements of the new Microsoft Store through the guide created by TecMundo.

Support for (even) more apps

New apps from the Microsoft Store. (Source: Microsoft / Disclosure)Source: Microsoft

Previously, the Microsoft Store supported only apps in the “Universal Windows Platform” (UWP) format, which restricted its software offering. The store will now also accept the Win32 standard, which is popular with developers of its proprietary operating system.

Similarly, Microsoft will also host third-party applications such as the manager of Epic Games and Amazon, further bolstering its catalog. As the company highlights, some of the software available are the Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix streaming platforms; social networks Discord, Reddit and Facebook; the productivity programs Canva, Acrobat Reader DC and LibreOffice; and much more.

Xbox App Integration

Also focused on games, Windows 11 received several features to increase the performance of devices during gaming sessions. Of course, these improvements were also reflected in the Microsoft Store, which now has “direct” integration with the Xbox App, ensuring access to a multitude of titles — ranging from the more casual, such as Candy Crush Soda Saga, even the most demanding, like the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. (Source: Xbox / Playback)Source: Xbox

The icing on the cake is Xbox Game Pass games, which are even more accessible to users on computers. Microsoft’s subscription service will be enhanced with the release of Age of Empires IV later this month, before the arrival of other titles awaited such as Forza Horizon 5 and Infinite Halo in the following months.

Prettier, faster and more efficient

According to the Redmond giant, the new Microsoft Store is 35% faster in opening and browsing pages, thanks to its attentive redesign “to the details and comments of users”. To complete, the performance gain did not require aesthetic sacrifices, allowing the implementation of new animations and more refined visual changes.