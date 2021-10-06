‘New pandemic is already considered inevitable’, says deputy director of WHO – World





The assistant director-general of the World Health Organization, Mariângela Simão, said in an interview with Radio França Internacional (RFI), that a new pandemic is “inevitable” and that its arrival is “a matter of time”.









Mariângela Simão is deputy director general for access to medicines at WHO

Photo: Reproduction/WHO





About preparing for the emergence of a new phenomenon, she says that in November this year the WHO will hold the World Health Assembly, where the possibility of developing a “treaty for pandemics” will be discussed.

The decision, as he highlights, is still awaiting approval, but the matter has been circulating among countries, as the treaty would help with the creation of health formalities and guidelines to be followed by governments and private sectors in the event of a new global emergency.

“This pandemic, after the Spanish flu, was the most impactful and is also an observation: I think the world needs to wake up because we see that it was not just developing countries that were affected. It affected the whole world, no one was prepared” , comments.

In addition, next month’s meeting will also discuss issues currently experienced around the world, such as coronavirus variants and vaccine distribution. Mariângela explains that the WHO has been dedicated to actions that help to curb the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus.

“So the concern and the commitment [da OMS] to increase vaccine coverage is global, but in all countries and not just a few, to prevent new worrying variants from emerging,” says the director.

*With information from Radio France International (RFI).





