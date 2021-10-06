New pandemic is considered ‘inevitable’ by WHO director

In November, the World Health Assembly will take place, in which the agenda for the treaty on pandemics will be discussed as a priority.

In a warning speech, the World Health Organization (WHO), through the assistant director general, Mariângela Simão, stated that it is practically inevitable the world to face another pandemic. The alert does not specify which and when it would be. This is something that is evaluated in advance at this time.

But there is already talk of developing a “pandemic treaty”. In other words, the intention is to create a base of studies and a commitment through the treaty in cooperation between countries to deal with possible new crises imposed by pandemics.

The general director highlighted, as an example, the case of Sars-Cov-2, which currently prevails and its numerous variants that have already spread to 188 countries. The treaty will be a series of formalities that each country and private entities will have to take in an eventual pandemic that may occur.

In November this year, there will be the World Health Assembly, promoted by the WHO, in which the agenda will be discussed as a priority. The director also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that it is not a problem unique to emerging countries, but that it has affected the entire world. Hence the need for an understanding of all countries in a kind of treaty on the subject.

Two points which should serve as the axis for the treaty, as Mariângela Simão said, is:

Prevent the most susceptible people from dying of a pandemic;

May the world economy not stop as it happened with COVID-19.

Another important point raised by her is that there is still no official WHO recommendation on the permanent use of the vaccine. That is, that it can become part of the annual calendar of vaccines.