New World has over 800,000 simultaneous players and devs create rules to control server overload ⋆

Tomorrow, October 5th, new world will complete seven days of life. And in these seven days, the game will have reached marks that few games have reached in its entire existence. Just to give you an idea, last Friday, October 1st, the simultaneous players marker surpassed the 800 thousand mark. Yes, for the company, this is great, but we cannot deny that this overload on servers is worrying. No wonder, we already have new rules to try to control the flow of players… let’s analyze the information?

As mentioned on other occasions, the devs of Amazon Games are already making use of the servers that had been put in reserve, in case the game “explodes in popularity”. However, reality has exceeded everyone’s expectations and the queues and problems inherent to overloading servers are already happening. Given this scenario, the development team confirmed that it is rushing to prepare new servers, but during this “preparation phase”, players will be subjected to a system that limits the creation of new characters on full servers.

That’s right! When a server is full, players will notice that the option to create a new character will be inaccessible, to avoid overloads. This system, according to the devs, will not affect the characters that have already been created and players will be able to continue enjoying the adventures normally. Finally, the statement also asked the community for patience, as the actions to ensure an adequate experience are already being carried out, the problem is that the number of players remains huge. And that’s it! New World is suffering from its excessive success and Amazon Games is racing to overcome the obstacles (obstacles any developer would like to have, I believe).

