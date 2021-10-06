New York’s Biggest Health Insurance Operator Lays 1,400 Employees Who Refuse Covid Vaccine | Health

The largest health plan operator in the state of New York, in the United States, the Northwell Health, laid off 1,400 employees who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine , revealed the company’s spokesman, Joe Kemp, on Monday (4).

Like other operators that also laid off workers who did not comply with the vaccination requirement, the laid-off employees represent a small percentage of Northwell’s workforce, which has more than 76,000 employees, all now immunized.

Read too: Pfizer vaccine reduces hospitalization risk by 90% even after six months of 2nd dose, study says

THE mandatory vaccinations for health workers went into effect last week in New York. Several other states, including California, have imposed similar measures.

Officials attributed the rise in the number of vaccinated to the requirements, although a small number of officials have decided they would rather lose their jobs than get vaccinated.

Northwell announced mandatory vaccinations in August, weeks before the state decree. The company’s requirement extends to both clinical and non-clinical employees.

“Our goal was not to fire employees,” Kemp said. “Our goal was to get people vaccinated“.

Kemp said the layoffs will have no impact on patient care across Northwell’s 23 hospitals and other facilities.