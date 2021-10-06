Newspaper lists 5 reasons for PSG not to mesh with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar

To win its first European Champions League, PSG invested heavily in the last transfer window and built a team with stars in virtually every position, with the arrivals of Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos.

However, the team, which already had stars like Neymar and Mbappé, has not yet geared up for good in the season – so much so that it was defeated last Sunday (3) by Rennes in the French Championship by 2-0. five reasons that explain the current situation of the Parisian team.

First, the publication cites that Messi has not found a position. So far, the Argentine ace has scored just one goal in 370 minutes played for PSG. Little compared to their numbers at Barcelona. The newspaper points out that he has been acting as a central striker, which he does not like.

The second reason listed by “Sport” is the absence of Sergio Ramos. One of the main signings for the season, the defender is injured and has not yet made his debut – he is expected on October 15, against Angers. PSG’s defense numbers aren’t the best at the start of the season: the team conceded 11 goals in 12 games played.

The troubled relationship between the main players is another factor mentioned by the newspaper. Mbappé was seen complaining about Neymar after a substitution – he said the Brazilian didn’t pass the ball. In addition, there is tension between goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Donnarumma, who are fighting for ownership in the team’s goal.

One of the team’s top names, forward Mbappé is already thinking about his move to Real Madrid. The striker himself acknowledged this week that he asked to leave the team in July and also stated that he would only leave to join the team in the Spanish capital. If last year, the Frenchman scored 42 goals in 47 games, his average dropped a lot at the start of the season: just four goals in 11 games.

Finally, “Sport” highlights that PSG lacks a gameplay standard. The newspaper understands that the team has depended on good individual performances to win their matches, saying that Pochettino has not yet printed a style as he had at Tottenham.

Leader in French and Champions

Though still unconvincing, PSG has been effective. The team leads the French Championship with 24 points after nine rounds. In the European Champions League, even with a stumbling block on their debut – a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge – the team is the leader of Group A.