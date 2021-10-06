Niterói runs a multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Immunization takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, in regional polyclinics, basic health units (UBS) and modules of the Family Doctor Program



THE Niterói Municipal Health Department, through Municipal Immunization Program, is participating, until the 29th of this month, in the National Multivaccination Campaign to the Update of the Child and Adolescent Vaccination Booklet. According to the organizers, the D-Day of mobilization will take place on Saturday, the 16th. Daily, health professionals are already mobilized in the vaccination rooms, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm to update the vaccines.

The aim of the campaign is to intensify routine vaccination and update the vaccination booklet, increasing vaccination coverage in children and adolescents aged from zero to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days. The strategy is to minimize the occurrence of vaccine-preventable diseases, given the national scenario of low vaccine coverage, thus preventing eradicated diseases from returning and representing a risk to the health of children and adolescents.

Between vaccines which will be available in regional polyclinics, basic health units (UBS) and modules of the Family Medical Program (FMP), are: BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP / Hib / Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate), VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine), Yellow Fever , Triple viral (Measles, rubella, mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox), DTP (Triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

Photo: Douglas Macedo













