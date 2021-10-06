No lies! How to help children who have family members with terminal illness – 10/06/2021

“Some people say that Death’s heart is dry and black, like a piece of coal, but that’s not true. Underneath that cloak, her heart is very red, like the most beautiful sunset in the world. makes him hit is the immense love of life.”

The phrase comes from the book “May Cry Heart, But Stay Whole”, by author Glenn Ringtved, when it describes the arrival of “Death” in the home of four brothers. The figure, until then somber, needs to play its role of “carrying” the children’s grandmother, who try to avoid her death at all costs.

Throughout the children’s book, Death explains that the event is part of life and, without sadness and pain, there would be no way of knowing what joy is. Subtly, the work shows how it is possible to approach the topic with children. Of course it is not easy, there is a huge taboo about finitude, however, at times, this conversation is necessary.

This is the case of children who have parents or other family members with a terminal illness, for example. Unlike deaths that happen unexpectedly, in this situation, what experts call anticipatory grief occurs, that is, the person experiences grief, sadness, anger before the death takes place.

Establishing this communication with children can be difficult, even because of the delicacy of the subject, but it must be elaborated. Depending on the age group, she is already able to understand the event.

From the age of 6, for example, this understanding of finitude becomes clearer, which would be that the loved one will never come back. But before the 2, more or less, this conception is not so evident. The child feels more like an absence and it is difficult for him to understand this lack of reversibility.

But how then to talk about the issue?

The first point is that those involved in the care of this child have this understanding of the child’s age and, also, of her developmental stage. Each will have a different notion of death. But the most important thing is not to hide what is happening, but to keep the communication clear and open.

“The child is part of this moment, the ideal is to include him. The act of hiding will hardly be the best way to deal with death at this moment”, explains Yadja do Nascimento Gonçalves, psychologist at the pediatric ward of the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, of the UFC (Federal University of Ceará in Fortaleza).

According to the specialist, depending on the case of the family and who is sick, it is possible to choose a person with good communication skills with the child. It’s someone trustworthy who knows how to be sensitive to this conversation.

It is also essential to avoid metaphors, as little ones tend to understand things literally, according to Julia Padilha, a master in clinical psychology and professor of the psychology course at Faculdade Pitágoras São Luís (MA).

If you say that that person is going to become a star or that they are going to live in the sky, the child may be confused and understand that they will literally live in the sky. This can generate a feeling of revolt. The child may also think it’s cool and want to live in the sky and become a star. You have to be very careful.” Julia Padilha, master in clinical psychology and professor of the psychology course at Faculdade Pitágoras São Luís (MA).

Gradually and gradually, it is possible to introduce the theme, such as mentioning nature itself, which helps to naturalize the theme: the plants that are born, grow and, finally, die. All of this shows that death is part of life. We will all experience it one day.

There are also books and films that deal with the subject in a playful way and that, for sure, make your understanding much lighter. An example that speaks exactly of a child whose mother is terminally ill is “Seven Minutes After Midnight” (“THE monster Calls“).

In the film, the boy struggles to accept the diagnosis and, in his imagination, befriends a tree that tells him several stories. The fantasy helps the boy to face the difficult reality in which he finds himself.

In “Seven Minutes After Midnight”, a boy suffers from a diagnosis of his mother’s terminal illness Image: Reproduction/Focus Features

More important than talking is listening to the child

As much as the conversation starts with the adult, it is essential to give space for the child to talk or ask questions. There is no right or wrong, but the idea is always to offer listening, as explained by Maria Julia Kovács, senior professor at the Institute of Psychology at USP and coordinator of the LEM (Laboratory of Studies on Death).

“It is to understand what the child wants to know, what he is afraid of. This, always, with a language suitable for his development”, he says. “More than giving great information about the situation, it’s listening to what she has to say or the feelings she wants to share. Often, people end up not listening.”

Depending on age, it is important for this child to be able to name what is felt. Also because, in this anticipatory grief process, feelings such as anger and sadness usually appear.

Drawing is a way of expressing children’s feelings Image: iStock

One solution that can help is to encourage this expression through drawings or writing. “A simple thing that is within our reach is paper and pencil. It’s asking the child to show, through the drawing, what they are feeling and then talk to them about it. If they don’t want to draw, they can write a letter, for example,” explains the UFC psychologist.

According to Gonçalves, sometimes, this simplicity of being available to the child is the best way to help them, especially to avoid problems in their mental health. “It is to welcome and enable it to elaborate the conception of finitude in the best possible way”, he says. “Giving this child space to talk about feelings is also a way to promote their mental health.”

Grief needs to be well elaborated

When this dialogue does not occur, or even the parents are not able to carry out this anticipatory grief elaboration, children can feel its effects psychologically or physically, such as anxiety, insomnia, excessive crying or fear. If the situation is very traumatic, she can also grow up in fear of death.

“That is why it is important that this process is validated. As they are in development, they are still understanding the feelings, which is the cycle of life and death”, explains Padilha.

In case things get difficult, it is possible to seek specialized help, with professionals who deal with mental health, with psychologists or psychiatrist. Also because each mourning is very individual, and this specialist can help in managing the situation that is happening.

Mental health professionals can assist the anticipatory grief process Image: Getty Images

Can this cause trauma?

Depending on the situation and the way the child was communicated, this can indeed leave marks that are difficult to erase. But it is also possible that this will be reversed, according to Kovács. “Even if she has lived through a very traumatic situation, she can talk about it and make room for this image to be, gradually, replaced by another”, he says. And here, again, monitoring by professionals is essential.

In this specific case, when a child has a family member with a serious illness, it is also important that he can enjoy this period with the loved one, creating positive memories, such as eating ice cream together, laughing and talking — if possible, of course. These are memories that help in the elaboration of grief.

“Death has suffering, pain and longing, but it also has love and relationships created in life. This concept of death can be expanded not only with this ‘traumatic event’, but also as a process in the cycle of life”, explains Gonçalves.

And if in the book “Pode Cry, Coração, But Be Whole”, the beginning of the story is marked by pain and suffering, in the end the children understand that it was time for the grandmother to leave, there was nothing that could be done.

“Death was standing at the foot of the bed. She looked at the children and said, ‘You can cry, sweetheart, but be whole.’ Then she went downstairs and disappeared.”