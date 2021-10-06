Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 Goes to Benjamin List and David MacMillan for New Molecule Building Tool | Science

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan are the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences this Wednesday (6), by development of a new molecule construction tool: a organocatalysis .

The uses of the tool include the research into new pharmaceuticals – and also helped make chemistry greener, according to the Nobel committee.

Winners will share the prize, which totals 10 million SEK (approximately R$6.1 million).

Since most chemical reactions are very slow, it is common for scientists to use catalysts – substances that increase the speed of a reaction.

For a long time, scientists believed that there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes. Working separately, Benjamin List and David MacMillan developed, in 2000, a third type – the asymmetric organocatalysis, which is based on small organic molecules.

These molecules made the reactions faster, more efficient and with less environmental impact.

Benjamin List and David MacMillan, Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry in 2021

Last year, the Chemistry award went to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna by the development of Crispr, a genome editing method. It was the first time in history that two women together won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Benjamin List was born in 1968 in Frankfurt, Germany. He obtained his doctorate in 1997 from Goethe University in Frankfurt. He is director and researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

David MacMillan was born in 1968 in Bellshill, UK. He obtained his doctorate in 1996 from the University of California at Irvine, USA. Today, he is a researcher at Princeton University, in the United States. He is the second university laureate this year; the first was Syukuro Manabe, one of the Nobel Prize winners in physics.

