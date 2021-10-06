Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 goes to development of asymmetric organocatalysis – 06/10/2021 – Science

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Benjamin List, of the Max-Planck Institute, in Germany, and to David MacMillan, of Princeton University, in the USA, for the development of an ingenious and powerful tool for the construction of organic molecules, known as organocatalysis. asymmetric.

The announcement was made this Wednesday morning (6), at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The technique developed in the early 2000s by researchers has had an impact on pharmaceutical research and has made chemistry more environmentally friendly.

Until the two scientists’ independent research, it was believed that there were only two types of catalysts—substances that basically help control and accelerate chemical processes: metals and enzymes.

List and MacMillan then developed the asymmetric organocatalysis, based on small molecules.

According to List, about 20 years ago, catalysts were about 1 million times less efficient. The researcher stated, during the announcement of the award, that the real revolution of what he and MacMillan have developed are currently extremely reactive organic catalysts, which enable a reach that would not be possible with enzymes or metals.

“I felt like I was the only one working on it. I didn’t know there were others studying it. When I did this experiment, I didn’t know what was going to happen and I thought it might be a stupid idea. When I saw it worked, I felt it might be something important,” says the Max-Planck researcher.

Human building molecules is a kind of block-building game, something like Lego or the Minecraft game (depending on your age). And, for that, powerful reactions and an adequate methodology are needed — which won this year.

The awarded researchers will share the prize of 10 million SEK, the equivalent of approximately R$6.3 million. In addition, each of them receives a medal, with the face of a Nobel, and a diploma.

HOW THE NOBEL WINNER IS CHOSEN

The traditional Nobel Prize began with the death of Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel (1833-1896). In 1895, in his last will, Nobel recorded that his fortune should be earmarked for the construction of a prize — which was received by his family with opposition. The first prize was only given in 1901.

For the work of Nobel, inventor of dynamite and responsible for the development of synthetic rubber and leather, chemistry was the most important science. Nobel has registered 355 patents in its 63 years of life.

The process of choosing the winner in the chemistry area starts in the year prior to the award. In September, the Nobel Committee for Chemistry sends out invitations (about 3,000) to nominate names that deserve the honor. Responses are sent until January 31st.

Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences may nominate names; members of the Nobel Committee on Chemistry and Physics; Nobel laureates in Physics and Chemistry; chemistry professors at universities and institutes of technology in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, and at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm; professors in similar positions at at least six other (but usually hundreds of) universities chosen by the Academy of Sciences, with the aim of ensuring proper distribution across continents and areas of knowledge; and other scientists that the Academy deems suitable to receive the invitations.

Self-nominations are not accepted.

Then begins a process of analyzing the hundreds of names appointed, consulting experts and developing reports, in order to narrow down the selection. Finally, in October, the Academy, by majority vote, decides who will receive recognition.

RECENT HISTORY OF NOBEL DE QUÍMICA

In 2020, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded 100% for women, with laurels for Emmanuelle Charpentier, from the Max Planck Institute (Germany), and Jennifer Doudna, from the University of California, Berkeley (USA).

The researchers were instrumental in opening the door to the possibility of rewriting the code of life with genetic editing. If you’re thinking that this description is too similar to the Crispr-Cas9 technique, then you’re right—that’s exactly what it is.

Only seven women have gained recognition so far, out of 186 recipients in history.

As early as 2019, the development of lithium-ion batteries earned John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino the Nobel Prize in the field.

For taking evolution to test tubes, in 2018, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Frances H. Arnold, from the USA, George P. Smith, also from the USA, and Gregory P. Winter, from the UK.

In 2017, research on electron cryomicroscopy, a process through which it is possible to freeze molecules in the midst of biochemical processes —as in a photograph of life—, were remembered by Nobel. The laureates were Jacques Dubochet of the University of Lausanne, Joachim Frank of Columbia University and Richard Henderson of the University of Cambridge.

Among the researches awarded throughout history are still the discovery and work with the chemical elements radium and polonium (Marie Curie, 1911) and research on chemical bonds (Linus Pauling, 1954).

