Nobel Prize in Chemistry awards double for tool for building molecules – 10/06/2021

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan fur development of a new precise tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. The announcement was made this morning by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The jury justified that this had a big impact on pharmaceutical research and made chemistry “greener”, ie more environmentally friendly.

Winners will share the prize, which totals 10 million SEK (approximately R$6.1 million).

Last year, the French Emmanuelle Charpentier and the American Jennifer A. Doudna took the award for the development of Crispr, a genetic editing system.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded American scientist David Julius and Lebanese-Armenian American Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” Yesterday, scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the Nobel Prize for their “innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”.

Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the Literature award. The Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed on Friday (8). And the Economy award, created in 1968, will end the season next Monday (11).

understand the work

The jury explained that many areas of research and industries depend on chemists’ ability to build molecules. They can form elastic and durable materials, store energy in batteries or even inhibit the progression of disease.

This work requires catalysts, which are substances that control and accelerate chemical reactions, without being part of the final product. The jury cited as an example catalysts in cars that turn toxic substances in exhaust gases into harmless molecules.

The human body also have thousands of catalysts in the form of enzymes, which sculpt the molecules necessary for life.

Catalysts are therefore fundamental tools for chemists, but researchers believe there were only two types available: metals and enzymes. List and MacMillan won the Nobel because, in 2000, independent of each other, they developed a third type of catalysis, called organocatalysis asymmetric and based on small organic molecules.

Organocatalysis has developed at surprising speed since 2000. Benjamin List and David MacMillan remain leaders in the field and have demonstrated that organic catalysts can be used to drive countless chemical reactions. Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently build anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells. In this way, organocatalysts are bringing the greatest benefit to humanity Excerpt from a note released by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

who are the winners

Benjamin List was born in 1968 in Frankfurt, Germany. He earned his doctorate in 1997 at Goethe University in Frankfurt. He is director of the Max-Planck Institute, also in Germany.

David WC MacMillan was born in 1968 in Bellshill, UK. He received his doctorate in 1996 from the University of California, Irvine, USA. He is currently a professor at Princeton University, also in the USA.

award history

The Nobel Prizes were born from the will of the Swedish industrialist and savant Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), inventor of dynamite, to bequeath a large part of his fortune to those who work for “a better world”. He is remembered as the patron of the arts, sciences and peace who, before he died at the threshold of the 20th century, turned nitroglycerin into gold.

In his will, signed in Paris in 1895, a year before his death in San Remo (Italy), he appointed the different committees that award the prizes each year: the Swedish Academy for Literature, the Karolinska Institutet for that of Medicine, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for Physics and Chemistry, and a five-member committee specially elected by the Norwegian Parliament for Peace.