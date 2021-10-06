Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to scientists who created a tool for molecular construction

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday (6) the winners of the Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry. The duo Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan took the award “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”, which consists of a tool capable of acting in molecular construction.

“Building molecules is a difficult art. Benjamin List and David MacMillan receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for the development of a new precise tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a big impact on pharmaceutical research and made chemistry greener,” said the Academy in announcing the winners.

This morning’s laureate scientists will share the prize of 10 million SEK, equivalent to about R$6.3 million at the current price. German List, 53, is a researcher linked to the Max-Planck Institute, in Germany, and Briton MacMillan, 53, works at Princeton University, in the United States.

In addition to the cash prize, they will also receive a medal, with the face of Alfred Nobel, a diploma and a document attesting to the value of the prize. Nobel Prize medals are handcrafted from recycled 18-carat gold.

According to the Academy and the Nobel Committee, which analyzed the creation of the tool, it is something “ingenious and new”. The tool has been used in researching new pharmaceutical products, in addition to making chemistry greener.

According to Nobel members, organocatalysis has developed at a surprising speed. “Researchers can now more efficiently build anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells.”

The History of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Throughout the history of the Nobel, 113 chemistry prizes were awarded between 1901 and 2021. Of these, 25 prizes in this category were shared by two laureates.

To date, seven women have received a degree in Chemistry. Scientist Frederick Sanger was the only one to receive the award twice, in 1958 and 1980.

The oldest awardee – among all those who have ever been awarded – is John B. Goodenough, who took his Chemistry degree at age 97.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.” pic.twitter.com/SzTJ2Chtge — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021

Other awardees

The Nobel awards began this Monday (4), with the degree in Medicine awarded to the duo David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. They won the award for their discoveries about temperature and touch receptors.

On Tuesday, a trio of scientists won the Nobel Prize in Physics. Japanese Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi received this year’s Physics laurel “for innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”.

The work of the three laureates in Physics helped to understand how the climate changes that affect the planet occur.

See the Nobel Prize schedule

Medicine: Monday (4)

Physics: Tuesday (5)

Chemistry: Wednesday (6)

Literature: Thursday (7)

Peace: Friday (8)

Economy: Monday (11)