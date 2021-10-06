Nobel Prize in Medicine: understand the impacts of discoveries for the treatment of diseases

Touch, sensations of cold and heat and other aspects associated with touch are essential functions for human survival and evolution. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine highlighted discoveries about the body’s temperature and touch receptors.

The contemplated scientists, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, described the mechanisms behind the human perception of heat, cold and pressure through nerve impulses.

How the discoveries were made

Until the development of the research awarded by the Nobel Prize, the understanding of how the nervous system feels and interprets the environment around it still had pieces out of place. It lacked an explanation of how temperature and mechanical stimuli are converted into electrical impulses in our nervous system.

“On the skin and other regions of the body where we feel temperature, touch, pressure or even the sensation of pain, we have receptor molecules in neurons. They are nothing more than proteins that, when stimulated, trigger these sensations”, explains Andréa da Silva Torrão, a professor at the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP).

In the 1990s, researcher David Julius, from the University of California, USA, made advances in the analysis of how a compound in chili pepper, called capsaicin, causes a burning sensation when we come into contact with it.

From the knowledge that the compound is capable of activating nerve cells, causing a sensation of pain, the researchers created a library with millions of DNA fragments corresponding to genes that are expressed in a specific type of neurons, called sensory, that can react to pain, heat and touch.

The researchers hoped that in the middle of this large set of genetic information would be a DNA fragment that encodes in the body the protein capable of reacting to capsaicin, causing the sensations. In the tests, they used cultured cells that normally do not react to the compound, expressing individual genes.

The long search revealed a single gene capable of making cells sensitive to capsaicin. Further experiments revealed that the identified gene encodes a new protein that makes cells responsive to heat stimulation.

The newly discovered capsaicin receptor was called TRPV1. By investigating the protein’s ability to respond to heat, the scientist identified that the receptor is activated at temperatures perceived as harmful.

“The advance in the discovery of these two researchers was to unravel exactly how these molecules, or proteins, are arranged and how they are stimulated to produce these thermal sensations, pain or touch”, says Andréa.

Inside the nervous system

To better understand the context, one must first look at how the nervous system is formed. It is divided into two parts, the central nervous system, made up of the brain (brain and other structures) and the medulla, and the peripheral nervous system, made up of nerves and ganglia. For normal functioning, this system relies on different types of neurons and other cells, called glial cells.

Researcher Rosana Pagano, from the Neuroscience group at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, explains how the mechanisms associated with the nervous system identified by the North American research group work in practice.

“When TRPV1 is activated, I realize that the heat is very intense and that it will damage me. So, I can immediately remove my hand from the fire”, he says.

According to her, the rapid action in defense signal is only possible from the communication between the different types of neurons, through the impulse or nerve transmission.

The discovery of TRPV1 allowed science to understand how temperature differences can induce electrical signals in the nervous system.

While Julius used capsaicin to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of skin that responds to heat, scientist Ardem Patapoutian of Scripps Research used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. .

According to the researcher at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, the Nobel Prize winners have deepened their knowledge of the human body’s responses to external stimuli, especially with regard to molecules associated with the sensation of pain.

“Acute pain serves to detect what is harmful and what is not. The receptors that were discovered by the researchers can detect anything from a mild stimulus of heat and touch to those that are considered by our nervous system as harmful and make us pay attention that there is something wrong there”, said Rosana.

According to the neurosurgeon and neuroscientist at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, Fernando Gomes, advances in discoveries may bring improvements in the treatment of chronic pain, in addition to diseases and conditions that affect the nerves, such as peripheral neuropathy.

“The research addresses a strategic point, responsible for transforming thermal or pressure information into electrical information that goes to the body’s pathways. This opens up the possibility of treating people who have chronic pain, who are more sensitive to cold or heat, or changes in their own perception”, emphasizes Gomes, presenter of Correspondent Médico, from Novo Dia newspaper, from CNN.

Advancement in the treatment of chronic pain

Loss of sensation, weakness and muscle atrophy are some of the impacts of peripheral neuropathy, a condition that affects the nerves responsible for forwarding information from the brain and spinal cord to the human body.

The diagnosis can be made based on clinical evaluation by the neurologist and tests such as CSF analysis (fluid from the nervous system), peripheral nerve biopsy (removal of tissue fragment for analysis), and electroneuromyography (measurement of muscle activity with shocks and needles).

According to neurologist Carlos Eduardo Altieri, from the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, peripheral neuropathy has more than 90 causes, including inflammation in the nerves from injuries or repetitive strain, intoxication and autoimmune diseases. The condition can also have an infectious origin (diseases such as leprosy), medication (due to the use of chemotherapy, antibiotics or statins) and metabolic (diabetes, alcoholism, hypothyroidism).

The researcher at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Rosana Pagano, explains that nerve damage impairs the functioning of the nervous system and causes chronic pain. Given this condition, a simple touch can induce severe pain in patients. The phenomenon, called allodynia, represents the human body’s wrong response to pain.

“What the researchers found is that our interpretation of pain comes from these receptors that were discovered. In a situation of these diseases, which are many, everything is misunderstood”, said Rosana.

The search for more specific medications

For specialists, the discoveries open paths for the search for therapeutic targets for the treatment of chronic pain.

“In the studies, researchers are blocking the action of TRPV1, for example, to improve pain such as orofacial, osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain. With the discovery, we were able to deepen our knowledge of these molecules that have to do with pain. With this, we can direct new, more effective treatments”, says Rosana.

“The award-winning studies provide more accurate information to help regulate systems related to pain perception. For example, if we use a drug that will intervene in several receptors and not just the one specific for that sensation, we have side effects. When we manage to act in a specific way, it may be possible to interfere more precisely in the patient’s sensation”, adds Gomes.

Although peripheral neuropathy is not curable, treatment can be carried out with the aim of minimizing the impact of symptoms. Care includes the administration of medications, physical therapy and occupational therapy, replacement of vitamins and antioxidants, in addition to the control of diseases that can trigger the condition, such as diabetes.