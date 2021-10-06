Nobel Prize in Physics Awards Scientists Who Innovated Understanding Global Climate

In all of human history, understanding the workings of the Earth’s system has never been more urgent than it is today—and scientists have been working for decades to understand the behavior of the global climate and the human impact on the Earth. Among them are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded for their innovative contributions that not only characterize the complexity of this system, but describe and project it over the long term, even reinforcing the solid scientific basis achieved throughout the the last few decades.

As announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Syukuro Manabe, Princeton University; Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute of Meteorology; and Giorgio Parisi, from Sapienza University, are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The work carried out by the three is essential to understanding how the Earth’s climate is changing and how human activities are influencing this process.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

In 1960, meteorologist and climatologist Syukuro Manabe led the development of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the relationship between radiation balance and vertical air mass transport, the committee reported. This year, Manabe was awarded for demonstrating how rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide raise the planet’s surface temperature.

In the 1970s, German physicist and oceanographer Klaus Hasselmann leveraged public understanding of climate change by creating a model that linked climate to “chaotic” weather systems. He helped to answer, for example, how such models can be trusted even though they are based on data that changes all the time. Hasselman is the founder of the Global Climate Forum and in 2009 received the Frontiers of Climate Change Knowledge Award by the BBVA Foundation.

Hurricane Ida over the Gulf of Mexico in August this year marked the beginning of the intense season of these phenomena closely related to global warming (Image: Reproduction/NOAA)

Italian theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi was responsible for discovering the hidden patterns in complex and disordered materials in the 1980s. Parisi’s award-winning contribution, whose work has always focused on the quantum theory of complex fields and systems, is highlighted by the committee as a one of the most important when analyzing the general picture, putting together pieces of different natures, such as biology, neuroscience and mathematics.

Urgent contributions

The importance of these contributions, however, only gained due urgency when climate forecasting models began to reveal a non-positive future scenario of global warming. Among them is the 6th Report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August this year, which forecasts a 2.7°C increase in global average temperature by the end of the century , even if all countries comply with the emission cuts signed by the Paris Agreement.

Increased atmospheric CO2 levels over the past decades compared to the pre-industrial period (Image: Reproduction/NASA/NOAA)

The chief executive of the Institute of Physics, Paul Hardaker, said that while complex systems are mathematically difficult to deal with, they are part of our lives in many ways. “This has never been more important and we are doing it now to meet the challenges of our changing climate and move towards a new green economy,” added Hardaker.

The prize consists of a medal of another for each of them and about 10 million SEK — the equivalent of more than R$6.1 million. The total amount will be divided into two parts: the first between Manabe and Hasselman and the other, destined for Parisi. “It is clear that for the future generation, we have to act very quickly now,” added the Italian physicist at a press conference after the award was announced.

