Nobel Prize in Physics: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi are awarded for climate research

Trio of scientists announced as winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden

Three scientists received the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work to understand complex systems such as the Earth’s climate.

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were announced as this year’s winners at a press conference in Stockholm.

Winners will split the cash prize of 10 million SEK (BRL 6.25 million).

The award was created from the wish of the Swedish chemist and industrialist Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), who included it in his will, written a year before his death in 1896.