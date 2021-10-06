Novel ‘Genesis’: Asenate threatened to save Abumani

At novel “Genesis”, Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will blackmail Asenate (Letícia Almeida) after preventing the young woman’s escape from Egypt and convincing her to marry him, anticipates the purepeople. The chapter’s script shows that the daughter of Pentephres (Nando Cunha) will be crying out of concern for Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) after seeing the servant being cruelly beaten.

In front of the facade of the portal of Egypt, Asenate questions the vizier after being taken by him to the place under escort of soldiers. “Where did they take Abumani? What are they going to do with him?” he asks. The villain reinforces his cynical side and acts with disdain. “You don’t have to worry about that, my little goddess. As soon as we talk to Pentephres and you say you want to marry me too, the slave will be brought back,” he says.

“I already agreed to marry you, Adurrá, now let go of Abumani, please!” asks Asenate, worried about his friend in the serial that is already on the way to the last chapters. But the palace vizier again acts with total disdain and insists on marriage first. “No. First you do your part and then I do mine,” he says.

“Now go and rest, my love. Recover and tomorrow I’ll come back to announce to your father that we want to get married. As soon as you accept my request in front of him, the slave returns safe and sound”, proposes Adurrá in the biblical plot of Record TV that has seven stages and more than 400 actors.

The villain’s game ends up destabilizing the Egyptian, who bursts into tears. “Now give me a kiss”, asks Adurrá already taking the bride in his arms. “No!”, asks the future wife of José (Juliano Laham) convincing the scoundrel. “You’re right. We’d better wait until we talk to your father. Now go,” he retorts.

As a result, Asenate heads back home, but is blackmailed by the vizier. “Don’t leave the house, or tell anyone what happened, otherwise I’ll know, and then you can imagine what will happen to your slave”, he threatens lightly.

At the other end of the epic plot, José will have a chance to escape from prison in a plan orchestrated by Lucifer (Igor Rickli) but will back down. The step behind the Hebrew will irritate the “cursed angel”. “You will regret rejecting my offer,” he sentences.

It is worth remembering that José will go to prison after Potiphar (Val Perré) believes he betrayed him with his wife, Neferiades (Dandara Albuquerque).