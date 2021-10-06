Nuns used crucifixes to rape children in the Catholic Church in France

Nuns from the Catholic Church in France used crucifixes to rape children during decades of sexual abuse committed by them and by local priests. According to the Daily Mail, a historical report released this Tuesday (5/10) shows that around 330,000 attacks against children were covered up.

At 2,500 pages, the report was completed after two years of investigations by an independent commission. One of the victims, just named Marie, reported being abused when she was 11 years old. When informing the parents about the episode, the girl was ignored and the rapes followed for another year.

According to the investigation, abuses committed by the Catholic Church in France have been taking place since 1950.

According to the Daily Mail, 80% of victims were boys aged between 10 and 13 years. They suffered sexual violence from both priests and nuns, who used crucifixes to rape girls and forced boys to have sex with them.

Faced with the scandal, Pope Francis expressed “great pain for the wounds” of the victims; he also thanked the courage for the denunciations. The investigation found that around 216,000 people have been abused in the past 70 years.

The president of the Bishops’ Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort said the community of clerics is “horrified”. “This report is severe. We heard the voices of the victims, we saw the numbers and they are beyond what we could imagine”.

“I express my shame, my dread, my determination to act. You victims, some of whom I know by name… I want to tell you that my wish on this day is to ask your forgiveness,” Beaufort said.

In an official statement, the Vatican declared that, “first, the thoughts” of Pope Francis “go to the victims”. “Your thoughts [vão] for the Church of France, so that, aware of this terrible reality, she may surrender”.

Also according to the Daily Star, the investigative commission — made up of 22 lawyers, doctors, historians, sociologists and theologians — asked for compensation for the victims and a lawsuit against the church.