On Facebook, Zuckerberg rebuts accusations and says the company doesn’t prioritize profit – 10/05/2021 – Market

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, published last Tuesday night (5) a long text on his social network profile, in which he comments on the fall of the group’s services. He also defends himself against accusations about how the company would have handled reports that its networks undermine teenagers’ self-image.

According to the executive, the message was sent to company employees. In it, he stated that the accusations that the company prioritizes profits over the safety and well-being of its users are not true.

He also said that most employees may not realize how the company’s image has been misrepresented.

About the drop in services, which occurred this Monday (4), he said it was the worst failure in years and that the company spent the last 24 hours evaluating how to strengthen its systems against this type of problem.

“The deepest concern with an outage like this is not how many people switch to competitive services or how much money we lose, but what it means for people who depend on our services to communicate with their loved ones, run their businesses or support their communities,” he said.

Zuckerberg said it is difficult for employees to see the press coverage of the group as it would not reflect the company they know. The executive was referring to claims that Facebook knew that its content harmed teenagers, making them feel worse about themselves, and that it would not have acted to solve the problem.

Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, gave an interview on Monday to the program “60 Minutes”, on the American channel CBS News, where she revealed that she had provided company documents to journalists.

She, who was a product director at Facebook for two years, working on the civic disinformation team, claimed that the network knew the damage it was causing and that it put its own interests first. “I saw a lot of social networks, and Facebook was substantially worse than I had seen it before,” Haugen said. “Facebook has repeatedly shown that it prefers profit over safety.”

Most of Zuckerberg’s statement referred to this case. He listed measures that, in his opinion, prove that it is not true that the company does not care about users, especially children and teenagers. Among them would be the fact that the company is concerned with conducting research on the perception that this group has of networks, and having tools through which parents can control the content that their children access.

He said the group’s research actually shows that many young people feel that Instagram helps them better deal with age-specific issues.

“I’m proud of everything we do to continue building the best social products in the world and I’m grateful to all of you for the work you do here every day,” he said.