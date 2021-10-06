One man’s losing fight against a hoarding squirrel – News

A resident of Fargo, USA, tries to stop a squirrel from using his pickup truck as a reservoir for nuts. At least that has been the task of Bill Fischer, 56, for the past eight autumns.

“I’ve been dealing with this squirrel since 2013,” explained Fischer to the Metro tab, “now it’s become something of a ritual with him filling my truck with nuts and me trying to remove them.”

In this battle, the villager claims to have tried several methods to dissuade the animal from the accumulative practice. In one of them, he sprinkled Tabasco and Cayenne pepper all over the vehicle. However, the process remained the same: nuts in every possible corner and crevice.

Despite the routine, 2021 became a milestone in the relationship between Fischer and the squirrel, when approximately 148 kg of the fruit were removed from the truck.

“The most I’ve pulled so far is four buckets, so at seven this year, the squirrel was really on a mission,” said the resident.

Even with so much work, Fischer revealed feeling bad for undoing the animal’s collection. But, it’s part of the protocol: “I need to have a sense of humor about this after so many years,” he pointed out.

