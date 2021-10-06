‘One More Thing’: Steve Jobs’ quote has already revealed from router to iPhone – 10/05/2021

Genius, visionary, eccentric, strong personality, workaholic and “villain”. Some adjectives already used to describe one of the main personalities in the tech world: Steve Jobs. Exactly 10 years ago, the world announced the death of Apple’s co-founder, on October 5, 2011. Since then, a lot has changed, but his brand is still strong among the company’s products.

Jobs was known for leading the production of products such as the Macintosh, iPod and iPhone, but in the past he was also the owner of the Pixar animation studio. And do you remember the famous phrase “one more thing” (one more thing, in direct translation), his trademark during presentations at the end of the company’s advertisements?

It began to be used in 1999. Fans and the technology industry, especially within personal computing, awaited the signal given by Jobs for the most anticipated moment between the company’s launches.

To recall iconic moments, Tilt organized a list with trivia of the famous phrase in the history of Apple.

What the phrase “One more thing” has already revealed

1. Apple Router

The first product to be announced after “One more thing” was the Apple AirPort, a wireless router. At a time when all devices were connected by cables or wires, Jobs even used a hula hoop, in the best magician style, around an iBook to show that the equipment was completely wireless and worked from the connection to the AirPort .

2. iMac G4

In 2002, “one more thing” preceded the launch of the 17-inch iMac G4. Also known as “lampshade” or “sunflower”, due to its shape, this product is still an icon in Apple’s history.

The screen was suspended by an adjustable arm that allowed movement and the components were all on the dome-shaped base.

iMac G4 with 17-inch screen Image: Reproduction/Apple

3. Unintentional revelation

An unusual event happened in 2003: the product information that Jobs would announce with the famous phrase accidentally appeared on Apple’s website a week earlier. It was the Power Mac G5, billed as the “world’s fastest personal computer.”

In the presentation, the executive joked that this was a case they called internally “premature specifications”.

4. Release not so impactful

No matter how much expectations they generated, not every “one more thing” brought great revelations. In 2004, for example, it was used to report that the newly released iPod Mini was available in a variety of colors.

The iPod mini, available in five colors, was released in January 2004 Image: Disclosure

5. MacBook Pro and Apple TV

At other times, news came in style. In 2006, Jobs introduced the MacBook Pro, bidding farewell to the PowerBook line, and even announced a product that would only be released in early 2007 — something unusual within the company’s strategy: Apple TV, internally called the iTV.

6. Browser on Windows

There were also good ideas, but they didn’t take off over time. In 2007, the “one more thing” revealed that the Safari browser would also be available for Windows devices. Jobs said they “dreamed big” and wanted to expand the browser market. The onslaught did not work and ended in 2012.

7. Video calling app (the beginnings)

In 2010, interaction was a key element in introducing the FaceTime app. Jobs made the first video call with Jony Ive, then head of Apple’s designer department.

8. Steve Jobs’s Last

Steve Jobs’ last “one more thing” was in 2011, the year he would pass away. She was about syncing iTunes with iCloud (Apple’s cloud storage system) and also about iTunes Match, a system that allows access to all music on all users’ devices, including from other sources such as CDs.

9. The smart watch

After the death of its co-founder, Apple rescued the phrase in 2014, drawing much applause from the audience for the nostalgia and tribute to Jobs. On the occasion, the brand presented its first Apple Watch, a smart watch.

10. Music streaming

She was also present in 2015, with Apple Music, announced as “the next chapter in the music universe”.

Apple Music Image: Reproduction

11. The last use (for now)

The last time the phrase appeared at Apple events was in 2017, with the launch of the iPhone X, designed to set the technology path for the next decade, according to the brand. The big innovation in the company’s design was to adopt a cell phone with an almost infinite screen (with few borders).

iPhone X, released in 2017 Image: Reproduction

“We have a lot of respect for those words and don’t use them lightly,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive at the time.

*With information from Apple Insider and 9to5mac websites