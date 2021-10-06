‘Our limit is the sky’

Oldest player in the current squad Flamengo, Willian Arão spoke in an exclusive interview to ESPN Brasil about the moment he is living at the rubro-negro club.

After some initial distrust, the midfielder became one of the pillars of the red-black team and lived the peak with the titles in recent seasons.

In 2021, he can conquer another Libertadores Conmebol – Flamengo is in the final against palm trees on November 27

In “Volancy”, the 29-year-old player now has a new partner in the position: Andreas Pereira. Aaron highlighted the partnership between the two.

“We’ve been talking a lot to get it right. Doubts in training, on the field. Not only me, but all my teammates, to locate him as quickly as possible. It’s different, the referees, the fields. And we try to get him used to the form as quickly as possible. that we play, our movements. And so do I, may I make him more comfortable,” he began by affirming.

“So that I can also adapt to the way he likes to receive the ball, the style of play, how he positions himself. We talk on and off the field to get right. grow, let go, to help us,” he added.

In 2019, Aaron lived a magical year being commanded by Jorge Jesus and conquering the Brazilian championship and to Liberators. Since then, it has had Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and now Renato Gaúcho as technicians.

About the changes, the steering wheel made it clear that there is a difference between the four and highlighted the ability of the cast to adapt to the style of each.

“It changes. No coach is equal to the other. Just like Mister, Dome, Rogério and now Renato were. Each one has its particularities, its will, sees the game in a way within a system that is ours. We players want to perform in the best way. The direction always comes from the coach and it’s obvious that he changes. We are not the same team from 2019, which is not the same team from 20, nor the one from now. Each coach directs to a place, and we tries to execute. And all were champions, this shows our ability to execute. None are equal, we alternate”.

With a high number of games due to the tight schedule and Flamengo being fighting on all fronts, it’s normal for the squad to feel physically. However, for Aaron, the limit of red-black and the sky’.

Willian Arão in action for Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“We have no limit. Our limit is the sky. We think about winning as many competitions as possible, breaking the records possible, but we don’t think about it. We think about winning the next game, entering the championship to be a winner, it’s the thinking of our team. And it’s working,” he concluded.

In pursuit of the leader Atlético-MG, Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday (6), against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.