‘Our Marriage Has Never Been Stronger,’ Says Andressa Urach’s Husband | Fabia Oliveira

Published 10/06/2021 12:13

Husband of Andressa Urach, businessman Thiago Lopes has been keen to show that his relationship with former Miss Bumbum is going very well, thank you. After announcing that he has re-married Urach, Thiago, who has publicly stated that he blocked all the people who encouraged Andressa to return to prostitution, has now been grateful for the messages of support he has been receiving from those who support the couple.

“Thank you for the thousands of messages of support. Although they were not answered, they were read. God bless each of you. Our marriage has never been stronger than it is,” he wrote, who even called the police to the brothel that invited Andressa Urach to perform again, even though she was pregnant with her second child.

Andressa and Thiago had a big fight and ended their relationship a few days ago. After the end, Andressa said that she was going back to the program. The model even accused Thiago of treason and of threatening her. She also said that he cut his health plan right in the middle of his pregnancy. But now the couple is at peace again.