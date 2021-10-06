Out of Palmeiras? Journalist indicates likely fate of Felipe Melo in 2022

Credit: Agif / Disclosure

the experienced steering wheel Felipe Melo, 38 years old, has a contract with Palmeiras until December 31 of this year and still does not know what his future will be in football after that date.

According to journalist Alexandre Praetzel, the current board of directors palm trees and Leila Pereira’s candidacy ticket, which should be confirmed as the club’s new president in November, did not seek the player to renew the link.

Given this, it is possible to imagine that Felipe Melo will not be in the Palmeira cast from January 2022.

Also according to Praetzel, one of the likely destinations of the athlete is the Boca Juniors, from Argentina. Recently, in an interview with ESPN Argentina, the midfielder revealed that this negotiation could happen.

“The truth is that Boca delights me. I didn’t say I want to play for Boca, I’m a Boca fan in Argentina. It’s true, the crowd has always enchanted me. It is the best in the world”, declared the athlete.

On his Youtube channel, Alexandre Praetzel also cited Internacional as one of those interested in Felipe Melo. And it left open the possibility of São Paulo, Santos or Corinthians making a proposal to the player at the end of the contract with Palmeiras.

READ TOO

Daniel Alves, Lucas Lima or Luan? Grandson chooses worst hiring

Denilson is criticized for commenting on aggression against a judge and surprises even Renata Fan

Felipe Melo and Diego Costa: 16 players involved in police cases

Sheik puts São Paulo giant as “favorite” to fall to Serie B