Palmeiras: Abel’s agent denies leaving at the end of the year and even talks about renewal – 10/05/2021

Hugo Cajuda, manager of coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, denied it, in a conversation with UOL via the press office, that the coach wishes to leave the club alviverde at the end of the year.

“It is not true that Abel has any intention of leaving Palmeiras at the end of the year, as was reported by some journalists. He is not thinking about leaving the club, he has a contract until the end of 2022. He is very committed to his players. and with Palmeiras. There is currently no contact with any club, much less for December. It’s a lie,” says the businessman’s message.

“He [Abel] already had six concrete offers to leave, some even superior [financeiramente], the last of them last week, and he never did because he was in this project with Palmeiras with his soul and heart. He’s so committed and satisfied that I don’t see why he can’t go on for a few more years,” he added, signaling that there might even be a renewal.

Cajudo’s statement sounds reassuring to part of the fans and even to the current and next boards of Palmeiras. UOL heard from people at the club that Palmeiras was already working with the possibility that the coach would leave at the end of the season, one year before the end of his contract with Alviverde —which also has an automatic renewal clause for until the end of 2023.