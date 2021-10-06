Palmeiras ‘surpass’ Corinthians as the most called-up team – 10/05/2021

After the final of the last Brazilian Championship, the call of the Brazilian team this afternoon (5) is another chapter of the rivalry between Corinthians and Palmeiras in women’s football. For the first time, Alviverde has more calls than Alvinegro in a Pia Sundhage list.

There are five people from Palmeiras in the call for friendlies against Australia, on the 23rd and 26th of this month: defenders Katrine, Tainara and Thaís Ferreira and midfielders Ary Borges and Júlia Bianchi. Corinthians had three calls: defender Érika, left-back Tamires and forward Adriana Silva.

The two rivals are the teams with the most calls in this list of the Brazilian national team. Four other Brazilian football teams also had athletes named: Grêmio, Minas Brasília, Santos and São Paulo (see the full list below).

The friendlies are worth in preparation for the Copa America 2022. The Brazilian team comes from two victories over Argentina (4-1 and 3-1), now it has a more even opponent in Australia, who beat the United Kingdom, played a tough game against the US and was ranked fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. Australia is also one of the host countries for the 2023 World Cup.

Check out the call for the women’s team:

goalkeepers

Leticia Izidoro (Benfica), Karen (Minas Brasília) and Lorena (Grêmio)

Defenders

Katrine, Tainara and Thaís Ferreira (Palmeiras), Erika and Tamires (Corinthians), Brunette (Saints), Rafalle (Changchun Dazhong) and Antonia (Madrid)

midfielders

Ary Borges and Júlia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Adriana (Corinthians), Angelina (OL Reign), Duda (São Paulo), Kerolin (Madrid) and Debinha (NC Courage).

attackers

Bia Zanerato (Wuhan Xinjiyuan), geyse (Madrid), Giovana (Levante), Marta (Orlando Pride) and Nycole (Benfica).