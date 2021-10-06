Pandora Papers show that King Juan’s former lover of Spain planned “inheritance” for the monarch

European royalty, or at least related characters, also appear in Pandora Papers, the journalistic collaboration led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), of which the metropolises is part. Corinna Larsen, former lover of King Juan Carlos I of Spain, planned in 2007 that managers who managed a fund she was a beneficiary would hand over to the king, in the event of his death, “30% of the Investment Fund’s earnings. Hispano-Saudi” that the former Spanish head of state had sponsored and for which she had worked. The unsigned documents, reflecting his wishes, were created on March 27, 2007, 14 days before the Saudi-Spanish fund promoted by both countries was registered in Guernsey, a tax haven in the Channel Islands. Larsen’s lawyer guarantees that these documents are false.

In Spain, offshores in countries other than the tax domicile of their administrators are legal as long as the owner declares them where he resides. The problem begins, in the eyes of authorities, when what is sought in these countries is anonymity and no taxation. In Spain, El País and the television channel La Sexta analyzed the leak in search of people of public interest who have taken advantage of the most opaque jurisdictions in the world. The result is more than 700 companies linked to the country, among which dozens of relevant personalities stand out.

The fund used by Corinne was a trust or trust fund, which is a particularly opaque instrument. This is a contract in which the testator entrusts his or her assets or part of it to the good faith of a legal representative (trustee) so that, in a given case and time, he can transfer it to another person or invest it in accordance with the instructions received. . Trusts are common tools among the products offered by Swiss banks and managers to large fortunes seeking to evade taxes, security and confidentiality.

Juan Carlos I is being investigated by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly receiving commissions in the construction of the AVE [trem de alta velocidade espanhol] linking Medina to Mecca and for evidence of bribery, malfeasance, influence peddling and tax crime. In 2007, the German consultant Corinna Larsen actively participated in the launch of the so-called Hispanic-Saudi Infrastructure Fund. This investment mechanism was announced in Riyadh, in April 2006, during an official visit of the Kings to that country with a group of Spanish businessmen. It was managed by the British Cheyne Capital fund and the Swiss company Arox Infrastructures. The first contracted US bank Morgan Stanley to attract investors from Spanish companies and banks interested in participating in an ambitious and gigantic work plan in Saudi Arabia, whose most emblematic project was the AVE to Mecca.

The initiative to create the fund came from Miguel Ángel Moratinos, then minister of foreign affairs, and Juan Carlos I himself, according to sources close to the former minister and the king emeritus. “We needed to improve relations between Spain and Saudi Arabia, our investments there were very small and here we already had large companies. The King said: ‘we have to do something.’ And we decided to create a fund for both countries that would guarantee future investments. It was a great opportunity where the Saudis would represent the majority. It was a joint initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal House and the Ministry of Commerce”, explains a former minister of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero who participated in the project’s embryonic stage.

On June 14, 2007, Saudi King Abdallah bin Abdelaziz visited Madrid for the first time and Juan Carlos I offered him the Golden Fleece, insignia of a 15th-century order of chivalry and the highest decoration awarded by the Spanish Royal House. During the meeting, the official presentation of the fund was made, to which around 14 Spanish companies joined in its initial phase. Corinna Larsen, who was not publicly known at the time, attended the event.

Documentation shows that Corinna Larsen instructed the Panamanian firm Alcogal in 2007 to write a letter to Bachmann Trust Company (New Zealand) Limited, the manager responsible for managing the previously unknown Peregrine Trust fund, in which she included Juan Carlos I among the persons who should receive the assets comprised in this financial instrument in the event of its death.

According to the letter, the ex-mistress of the king emeritus expressed her wish that, after his death, the assets of the Peregrine Trust Fund would be distributed “in equal shares” between her two sons, Nastassia Gioia Adkins and “the prince” Alexander zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. Among the beneficiaries, he then added “His Majesty King Juan Carlos I Borbón de Borbón, born on January 5, 1938, residing in the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid”. And it detailed which assets it should receive. “I would like the trustees to consider distributing to His Majesty King Juan Carlos I Borbón de Borbón 30% of all income from the Hispano-Saudi Investment Fund alone. After the liquidation of the Hispano-Saudi Investment Fund, His Majesty King Juan Carlos I Borbón de Borbón should no longer be considered a beneficiary of the trust”.

Dated 2007, but unsigned, the document ends as follows: “It is my intention that this memorandum expressing my wishes remain in effect until canceled or modified in my own writing. In the event of my death, I would like the wishes of the people mentioned above to be taken into account. The contents of this document must not be disclosed to third parties and must always be considered a private matter between us. Graciously”.

It is not known whether this letter is a draft, since among the archives of the Panamanian office Alcogal there is another almost identical document, created minutes after the previous one, in which the space in which the name of Juan Carlos I appears is blank and in its place “Mister X” is mentioned. It is not known which of the two formulas was used, assuming the plan went ahead.

The name of Juan Carlos I also appears in article 18 of the Peregrine trust fund statutes along with that of Corinna Larsen’s two sons. In this section devoted to the rights and obligations of beneficiaries he is referred to as “His Majesty King Juan Carlos Borbón de Borbón” (His Majesty King Juan Carlos Borbón de Borbón). In the last of the 21 pages of the document and under the observation in English “signed and delivered” appears the name of Larsen, who introduces himself as “Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein”.

Robin Rathmell, Larsen’s lawyer in London, denies the existence of this plan and claims the documents are false. “There are unfounded rumors that Juan Carlos was the beneficiary of a structure related to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. These rumors originated from falsified documentation. Evidence demonstrating that these documents were fabricated was presented to the Swiss authorities in 2019. This will also be treated as part of the harassment action my client is bringing in England against Juan Carlos,” he said in a statement.

Javier Sánchez Junco, attorney for the king emeritus, refused to answer the questions sent by this newspaper.

The Hispano-Saudi fund had planned investments of around 4.125 billion euros (about 25.66 billion reais) to develop joint infrastructure, new technologies, industry, energy and defense projects in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa . About 14 Spanish companies have pledged to invest in the fund. Saudi Arabia did not make the expected contributions, which is why, several years later, the Hispanic-Saudi fund was dissolved. “The Saudis have failed. They put in front a man who has not fulfilled his mission. As the estimated amount was not reached, it was dissolved”, recalls the member of the Spanish Government. The fund was dissolved in 2010: managers charged the large Ibex 35 companies for their services and expenses that had committed to joining the project, according to two former directors who participated in the launch of the investment vehicle. A year after the creation of the Hispano-Saudi Fund, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Finance transferred $100 million (€65 million at the exchange rate at the time) to an account of the Panamanian foundation Lucum at the Swiss bank Mirabaud & Cie whose first beneficiary was Juan Carlos I.

The order was given by King Abdallah bin Abdelaziz and, according to account manager Arturo Fasana, it was a gift or donation. Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa indicted Larsen after the appearance of that amount for an alleged crime of aggravated money laundering. Bertossa investigates whether this deposit has any relationship with the construction of the AVE between Medina and Mecca, a work carried out by a consortium of Spanish companies.