Paraná is the 1st state in the country to regulate home education – News

The governor of Paraná, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior (PSD), sanctioned the law that implements home education in the state. The model called homeschooling can be applied to students in kindergarten, elementary and high school. “With this law, Paraná will become the first state in the country to regulate the homeschooling”, said Mouse Junior.

According to the text, authored by state deputy Márcio Pacheco (PSC), classes are under the responsibility of parents or guardians, with supervision and periodic assessment of learning by the State Department of Education and Sport (Seed). The practice is not mandatory, and it is up to legal guardians to opt for a teaching model. The choice must be communicated to the secretariat.

“It’s a democratic way to educate our children and teenagers, giving parents the option to define what learning format they want. Here in Paraná we have the conventional school, with classes in programming, robotics and financial education; the civic-military school; and now the homeschooling. The parents or guardians will choose”, said Ratinho Junior.

A Seed working group will create mechanisms for the execution of the proposal, such as the elaboration of a calendar of tests, in addition to periodic assessments to measure the level of student learning. It will be up to the Tutelary Councils to carry out periodic supervision to curb any type of abuse, with the objective of guaranteeing the safety and well-being of students.

The legislation also provides for the prohibition of homeschooling to parents and guardians who have been convicted of any crime against life provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) and in the Maria da Penha Law.

Social interaction

The text also establishes the need for students to have social interaction, of at least eight hours a month, through collective sports, religious or leisure activities, in public or private spaces. Participation may be evidenced by registration, contracts, diplomas, certificates, receipts and declarations from parents or guardians, accompanied by filming or photographs.

The format emerged in the United States in the 1970s and is now present in more than 60 countries. In Latin America, home education is regulated in Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay. The National Association of Home Education (Aned) estimates that in Paraná more than 3,000 families are adept at this type of education.