Passenger is pushed against moving train in New York (USA)

A woman waiting for the train on the platform at Times Square station in New York (USA), was pushed against the train and had serious injuries to her face and legs. The case was registered on Monday (4) and a woman, suspected of having caused the incident, was arrested today by the police for investigation.

In the images released by the company that manages the train transport service, the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), it is possible to see that passengers were waiting for the arrival of the vehicle when, suddenly, a woman was sitting on one of the benches (in the corner lower left of the recording) gets up and pushes the victim against the still moving train.

Soon after causing the accident, the suspect, who appears to be about 30 years old, fled the scene — she wore black sneakers, beige pants, a black sweater, and a multicolored scarf. The 42-year-old victim was rescued and sent to the Hospital Bellevue in stable conditions. According to police, the two do not know each other.

Today (5), at 11:43 am, they announced that a suspect was in custody, but they have yet to confirm that she was the perpetrator of the assault or disclose the identity or alleged motive for the crime.