Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball | nba

The career of one of the greatest names in the history of world basketball has come to an end. Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday his retirement after 23 years in the sport, during which time he was twice champion in the NBA and won three Olympic medals with the national team of Spain.

– I’m here to announce that I’m going to retire from professional basketball. It was a difficult decision after so many years, but it is a decision that I evaluated very carefully – said the Spanish player at a press conference in Barcelona.

At 41, Pau Gasol dedicated 23 of them to professional basketball. In 1998 he began his career at Barcelona, ​​the club he would defend for three seasons before being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with 3rd overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft.

Pau spent seven years on the team and in 2008 was switched to the Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly, the deal involved his brother Marc Gasol, whose rights belonged to the Lakers, to the Grizzlies, as well as two first-round picks, one second, Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton and Aaron McKie.

In Los Angeles, Pau played the best basketball of his career and was instrumental in winning two titles, 2009 and 2010, alongside Kobe Bryant, the team’s first after the departure of Shaquille O’Neal. During the press conference this Tuesday, the pivot reminded the former teammate.

– I want to make a special mention of Kobe Bryant. I really wish he were here, but life is so unfair sometimes. He taught me how to be a better leader, a better competitor and what it meant to be a winner – said Gasol.

In addition to the Grizzlies and Lakers, Pau Gasol would also go through the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. The Spaniard left the NBA in 2019 with an ankle injury that would have him out of action for nearly two years before returning to Barcelona in 2021.

The pivotal wing in the best basketball league in the world includes, in addition to titles, six All Star Game teams, four All NBA times (two second and three third) and the 2002 Freshman of the Year award. .

Pau Gasol also made history with the shirt of the national team of Spain, from which he had already announced his retirement after the Tokyo Games. There were two silver medals, one in the Beijing Olympics and another in London, and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro. He also won the 2006 World Cup and was a three-time continental champion in the Eurobasket in 2009, 2011 and 2015.