Paulo Guedes’ offshore fortune increased R$14 million as the dollar rose

Economy minister Paulo Guedes may have profited at least R$ 14 million from the appreciation of the dollar, which became 40% more expensive, during his period at the head of the ministry. Consequently, the rise in the currency contributed to the increase in the profit of its offshore assets, recently released by the Pandora Papers project.

Guedes founded the company Dreadnoughts International, in the British Virgin Islands, in 2014. The amount deposited at the time was US$9.55 million, currently, the equivalent in reais of the amount invested in the company is R$51 million.

Offshores are not illegal in Brazil as long as balances held outside the country are properly declared to the Federal Revenue. In the case of Paulo Guedes, however, his public position as economy minister could come into a personal conflict of interest with his role as an investor, according to experts. This is because the minister’s decisions have a direct influence on the exchange market.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Another conflict pointed out by specialists between the offices of minister and investor are the decisions themselves regarding the taxation of these values, which can directly affect their offshore earnings. Currently, resources in tax havens are only taxed when withdrawals are made from these investments.

The Ministry of Economy had sent a proposal to Congress to change the income tax table and for other taxes, proposing to tax offshore investments annually. However, this last change was withdrawn in an agreement between Guedes and the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA).

Although the rapporteur had stated in July that he would include the amendment again, this did not happen. The bill was approved in early September in the Chamber without providing for the annual taxation of offshores and is now being analyzed by the Senate.

About the subject

According to the Code of Conduct of the Senior Federal Administration, in Article 5, high-ranking employees must not maintain financial investments liable to be affected by government policies, in Brazil and/or abroad. The penalties for infractions against the article can vary between warning and recommendation of dismissal.

With the repercussions of the case, the minister stated that upon taking office, he informed the Public Ethics Commission about his investments abroad. However, the Pandora Papers project also revealed that the case was only judged in July of this year, more than two and a half years after the period in which Guedes took office.

The Commission had closed the case, but with the high media coverage, it published a note, stating that, unlike what the reports say, Guedes’ statement was analyzed in May 2019. However, the information is not present in the minutes and notes available in the website of the commission to which the note itself makes reference.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags