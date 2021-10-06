Paulo Gustavo’s widower poses with their two children and lets off steam

The widower of humorist Paulo Gustavo, dermatologist Thales Bretas, delighted when he appeared with his two children

the humorist’s widower Paulo Gustavo, dermatologist Thales Bretas, delighted when he showed a beautiful photo in which he appears with their two children, Romeu and Gael, two years old. On record, Thales appeared in the gardens of the family mansion and all smiles with little Gael on his shoulders and cute Romeo by his side.

When showing the beautiful record, he declared himself to the children saying: “How am I? Clinging to them!”. Several famous people praised Thales and the two boys. “Beautiful”, commented the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro. And actress Monique Alfradique also commented: “My loves! I miss you already”. Actress Maria Padilha also said: “You are very beautiful. An inspiration!”.

the mother of Paulo Gustavo, Déa Lúcia, also commented on the photo. She melted for her grandchildren saying, “My beloved grandchildren.” And the presenter Glenda Kozlowski also commented: “What loves!”. Actor Marcelo Serrado said: “Beautiful!”. Digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi also said: “Too beautiful! Longing!”. Actor Ernani Moraes commented: “Wonderful! Enjoy a lot!”.

Model Caroline Trentini also stated: “Ouch! I love you guys so much and I love this photo.” And the digital influencer Taty Betin said: “That’s a delight people!”. Actress Leticia Spiller also stated: “Beautiful!”. Actress Malu Valle, who was a great friend of Paulo’s, also said: “Oh, my handsome and my pretty ones! Loves”.

Internet users were also just praise for Thales and the boys. “The most precious thing in life”, commented one Internet user. And a netizen said: “This photo is wonderful. You are great Thales, sensitive, intelligent, affectionate, so human, friendly, a daddy and the love of our Paulo. What. God bless you infinitely”.

Thales Bretas also made a recent outburst. On the day that five months were completed that Paulo Gustavo left, Thales wrote: “Five months of a premature and eternal break… today there is no text, no inspiration…. There is only longing and sadness”.

