PBH calls 12-year-old adolescents for vaccination against Covid-19

With the receipt of a new shipment of doses of vaccine against Covid-19, the City will vaccinate 12-year-olds, completed by October 9, next Saturday, the 9th. The immunization of 13 and 14-year-olds will be on Friday Tuesday, October 8th. Check out the updated vaccination schedule for the next few days:

Day 6, Wednesday: Second dose of Pfizer for 42 year olds. Only 42-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 13 and a booster dose for 76-year-olds whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are missing 15 days will be able to take the second dose on the 6th to complete this deadline;

Day 7, Thursday: additional dose for people aged 70 and over with a high degree of immunosuppression, whose second dose has completed 28 days, and booster dose for elderly aged 75 years, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are missing up to 15 days to complete this deadline;

Friday, 8th: first dose for 13 and 14 year olds, complete by October 31st. To get vaccinated, adolescents need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians;

Day 9, Saturday: First dose for 12 year olds, complete by October 9th. To get vaccinated, 12-year-olds need to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, and an additional dose should be applied to people aged 69 to 50 years with a high degree of immunosuppression, whose second dose has completed 28 days

Day 10, Sunday: there will be no vaccination

People with a high degree of immunosuppression

In order for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over to receive the additional dose, it is necessary to have taken the second dose for at least 28 days. Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, users are eligible for vaccination under the conditions below:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency;

– Chemotherapy for cancer;

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

– People living with HIV/AIDS;

– Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

– Use of immune-response modifying drugs, such as Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinbeumab, golimus abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab) JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

– Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

– Patients on hemodialysis;

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

At the time of vaccination, the public needs to follow the following guidelines:

– Present exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or medical prescription issued within 12 months before the date of the call for the additional dose, which must contain the registration number of the respective class council, in a legible form;

– Present identification document with photo and CPF;

– Present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

– Not having had Covid-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

In addition to the above guidelines, it is necessary that the target audience present proof, which can be used: reports, statements, medical prescriptions or medical reports (issued up to 12 months before the date of vaccination), signed and stamped, in the original version.

Seniors

The 77, 76 and 75 year olds who have taken AstraZeneca must still not attend the vaccination sites and must wait for the break to take the booster dose.

The application in bedridden elderly to be vaccinated in the next few days will also be started. Users can wait for the contact of the teams from the Municipal Health Department to schedule the time or look for the units to make an appointment.

So far, elderly people aged 81 to 75 years and 88 to 86 years have been invited to receive the booster dose. The expansion to other age groups will be carried out respecting the interval between applications and gradually, subject to the receipt of new shipments of vaccines.

For seniors to receive the booster dose, they must be a resident of Belo Horizonte, present proof of address, vaccination card, have received the second dose within 6 months or 15 days before completing this period.

second dose

So that users can take the second dose, it is necessary to take the vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

first dose

At the time of vaccination, for the application of the first dose, people need to follow the following guidelines:

– Be 14 and 13 years old until October 31st and 12 years old until October 9th;

– To be immunized, adolescents aged 14 to 12 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians;

– Be a resident citizen of Belo Horizonte;

– Present identification document with photo;

– Not having received Covid-19 vaccine;

– Not having had Covid-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

– UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

– Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1,375 – Employees – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

– UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm;

– Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Those eligible to be vaccinated at night are exclusively those called for the day in question.

The people called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the City Hall portal, before going to the immunization points. The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call. If the person goes to the units at a later date, he/she is liable to face queues, since the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.