Pec thanks Diniz, admits he dries up Vasco’s rivals and defines access revenue: “Wining our games” | Vasco

Gabriel Pec lives a new phase. Since the arrival of Fernando Diniz, in five games, the striker has scored a goal and provided an assist. He thanked the coach for his evolution and stated that, in addition to drying up his opponents in Serie B, Vasco needs to do its part to gain access to Serie A.

In sixth place with 43 points, Vasco is five less than Goiás, the last member of the G-4. If they beat Sampaio Corrêa on Saturday, the difference could drop to two points. There are 10 rounds for Vasco to finish participating in Serie B.

– Of course I watch, yes. They are our opponents and we will face them. I keep drying, yes. Inside me, there’s a Vasco fan. A Vasco heart. I’ve been here since I was little, I’m really rooting for Vasco. But before that, the most important thing is for us to think about us, close ourselves here and make our victories. The most important thing is for us to win. We have to win our games – said Pec.

In a short time, Diniz implemented changes in the way the team played. Pec detailed what helped him:

– What changed was that the teacher arrived charismatic, he called me to talk. It gave me complete confidence. He helps me a lot in making my game. Not catching the ball on your back, not catching the ball while pressed. He says to always have more people to be able to make tables, the game is short. And step into the area. He said that I have to get used to putting the ball into the goal. Hope I can help more.

Pec has 25 appearances in Serie B games. In addition to the goal scored, he has three assists.

I’m here to help. I’ve been working hard, professing gives me a lot of confidence, talk to me. Reserve or holder, I’ll go in, do my best and try to help Vasco.

He’s an amazing guy, an idol for me and for the Vasco fans. Since he arrived, the group’s confidence has increased. He’s happy, he plays with everyone. He supports the kids. On the field, with Nenê, we know that the move was more qualified. From his feet, at any moment, a pass could come out. It was like that for my goal against Goiás. It has the motivation, right? I play a guy who is a world idol. I believe his arrival helped us a lot on the field. Every day we learn more from him in training and in games.

Diniz’s arrival… Since he arrived, he said that in here we could only talk about access. On climbing. It makes us think positively. In games, he implemented a new job. That works. Let’s keep our feet on the ground, but think positively that we’re going to go up.

Vasco’s fans helped us. They support us from beginning to end. It’s an important piece. In Aracaju, the reception was wonderful. This motivates us more. In Maranhão, they say it will be like that. I really hope. This helps us. We only have to be thankful.

When he arrived crying… In the field, I didn’t know what had happened. He continued. In the locker room, when being evaluated, it was seen that it was a knee. Crossed. We were sad, he cried. The group is closed. Vasco has its doors open to him. Let’s hope for recovery. He has already helped us a lot.