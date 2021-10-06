Performance against reserve team motivated Carille changes at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille decided to change the Santos team after three training sessions with the same players in preparation to face São Paulo next Thursday, at 18:30 (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

for what the Sports Gazette he learned, the performance of the starting lineup against the reserves in last Monday’s activity motivated the substitutions.

After sketching out the team with Danilo Boza in defense and Diego Tardelli in midfield, Carille decided to place Vinicius Balieiro and Vinicius Zanocelo.

The holders were involved by the reserve midfield formed by Vinicius Balieiro, Jobson, Jean Mota and Vinicius Zanocelo. Zanocelo, even, was the highlight of the collective as a shipowner. The next day, he changed his vest.

To give more “footprint” to the middle, the coach put Zanocelo in Tardelli’s place. The other change – Balieiro by Boza – has to do with the setting that Fábio Carille found when he arrived at Santos.

Carille detected the need for a defensive midfielder in the team and thought of Vinicius Balieiro. The steering wheel, however, lived in a contractual impasse. Without him, came the idea of ​​scaling three defenders so as not to overload Camacho in marking.

With Balieiro on a renewed contract, the coaching staff opted to remove Danilo Boza to have a tactical variation from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 without needing replacements.

Santos may have Vinicius Balieiro as defender on the right, in the same role as Boza, or as first defensive midfielder, freeing Camacho to be closer to Sánchez and Zanocelo. If the scheme is 3-5-2, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan gain space and become wingers. If it’s 4-4-2, they need more defensive attention to close the four-line.

The definition will take place in training this Wednesday, the last before the derby. The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

