Pernambuco announces new Azul flights departing Recife to ten cities between December 2021 and January 2022 | Pernambuco

Pernambuco will have more Azul flights during the high summer season. In December 2021 and January 2022, the state will have 628 weekly flights of the company, 593 of which departing from Recife to other Brazilian capitals and cities in the interior of the country, in addition to ten new routes operated from the capital of Pernambuco.

These new seasonal flights departing from Recife are destined for the cities of Boa Vista, Macapá, Santarém (Pará), Campo Grande, Porto Velho, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Londrina (Paraná), Rio de Janeiro (Galeão) and Jericoacoara (Ceará) . With this expansion, Azul now operates 42 flight destinations from the capital of Pernambuco.

The announcement was made this Monday afternoon (4) by the state government. The Executive Branch stated that these new routes and the increase in those already operated by the company in Pernambuco will result in around eight thousand take-offs and landings, providing a total of one million seats.

Among those present at the event where the announcement took place were the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB); the state secretary of Tourism and Leisure, Rodrigo Novaes; the CEO of Empresa Pernambucana de Turismo (Empetur), Antônio Neves Baptista; and the executive secretary for Economic Development of Pernambuco, Ana Paula Vilaça.

Also participating in the ceremony were the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB); the Recife Tourism and Leisure Secretary, Cacau de Paula; in addition to the Vice President of Revenue at Azul, Abhi Shaah, and the CEO of Aena Brasil, Santiago Yus.