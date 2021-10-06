Perrone: ‘Corinthians surprise because they gained quick rapport’ – 10/06/2021

In the fans’ return to Neo Química Arena, Corinthians presented Fiel with a comeback victory. This Tuesday (5), Timão left behind on the scoreboard against Bahia, but recovered and won 3-1 in Itaquera, in the opening game of the 24th round of Brasileirão. The result keeps the Alvinegra team firmly in the fight for the G4 of the competition.

In the premiere of End of Chat Corinthians, live from UOL Sport after the Timão games, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone analyzed the Corinthians victory. For both, the result should encourage the Parque São Jorge team to improve their performance as home team. Although it didn’t have a full house, the fans made a difference, in their view.

“This team is surprising me because it’s gaining rapport very fast. The pieces are falling into place. Guys who we used to be a bit like, we haven’t played with for a long time, and everything is working. The beasts that arrived help the kids”, pointed out Perrone, highlighting the importance of the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes also outside the field.

Among the reinforcements, Vitão praised the performance of Renato Augusto. “He surprised me because he hadn’t played since December 2020. Before he returned, Giuliano had improved the team. It’s another kind of football,” commented the journalist, who continued his reasoning when talking about the fans’ return. “First, football without fans is something without salt. I think it made a difference. After Bahia’s goal, the reaction was one of support, of encouragement, that very Corinthians thing. Bahia felt the reaction of the fans,” he said.

Perrone agreed and considered that the game against Bahia will mark the improvement of Corinthians’ performance as home team, “I couldn’t expect anything else. That’s what Faithful is. Most wait for the end of the game to make a heavier criticism. like, that motivates the player. I think Roger Guedes was dying to score a goal and celebrate with the crowd. It’s not that melting pot yet because it’s not full, but opponents will be sorry. I bet Corinthians will be able to finish with this bad phase and such a weak sequence of results. It started today and it will start a good sequence”, said the columnist from UOL, who made a reservation. “There were a lot of people without masks. You can’t.”

About the team, Perrone stressed that the arrival of the quartet of reinforcements is of great importance for the younger members of the squad. “Corinthians is hitting a sequence. It would be natural for the guys who arrived now to take more time. Suddenly, they meshed and are helping the kids. What Gabriel Pereira is playing is a joke. When you put the kids on a team that it’s not ready, without the beasts, she exposes herself more and is afraid of making mistakes. Now they have peace of mind with this group that is coming”, he added.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of End of Chat Corinthians it will be on Saturday (9), right after the match against Sport for Brasileirão. You can follow the live on UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score, on the Corinthians page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.