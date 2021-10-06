Petrobras topples Vale and is the favorite of analysts in October

Petrobras’ preferred shares (PNs) are the most recommended by specialists for October. The company appears in six of the eight portfolios recommended by banks and brokers for the period, according to monitoring carried out by the UOL. With the leadership, the state-owned company displaces Vale, which for 13 consecutive months occupied the first place in the analysts’ preference.

The list of highlights for October also includes the PN shares of Itaú Unibanco in second place, with a total of five nominations. Three other companies are tied with four investment recommendations in the month. Check out the complete list below.

Petrobras PN (PETR4): 6 recommendations

Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4): 5 recommendations

Gerdau PN (GGBR4): 4 recommendations

Rede D’Or (RDOR3): 4 recommendations

Weg (WEGE3): 4 recommendations

*Survey based on the portfolios recommended by the following institutions: Ágora Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Mirae Asset Corretora, MyCap Investimentos and Terra Investimentos.

Concerns about 2022 are already reflected in the Stock Exchange

The main index of the B3 (Ibovespa) ended September at 110,979 points, a drop of 6.57% — which represents practically the same level of the accumulated devaluation in the first nine months of the year (-6.75%), since the performance was close to zero by the end of August. The data are from the Economatica financial information platform.

In a report, BTG Pactual points out that, although recent data and the biggest reopening of the economy still point to a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of around 5.3% this year, the prospects for 2022 have deteriorated, and the activity can slow down significantly. With that, the institution forecasts a rise of 1.5% of the GDP next year.

“Although fiscal projections continue to improve, the lack of a solution to the issue of court orders [dívidas judiciais] and the resumption of negotiations on the possibility of extending the emergency aid package for a few more months continue to weigh on the market’s perception of risk,” says the bank.

In BTG’s opinion, the government’s main challenge remains to lead the discussion to minimize damage to the credibility of the spending ceiling.

With inflation on the rise, the institution calculates that the basic interest rate (Selic) will end 2021 at 8.25% per year, reaching 9.5% at the beginning of 2022, when the upward adjustment cycle should end. At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, in September, the government raised the Selic by one percentage point, to 6.25% per year.

The bank also recalls that the international turmoil also affected the Brazilian market and drove investors away. The flow of foreign capital at B3, which had a positive balance of R$7.4 billion in August, reversed the trend and showed a net outflow last month, comments BTG. According to data from the Exchange, the deficit in September was R$ 4.8 billion.

At BB Investimentos, the perception is that expectations for 2022 were adjusted more quickly, due to the scenario of greater uncertainty regarding the growth of the world economy, especially due to the slowdown in China.

Petrobras Leads Choices With Expectations on Balance and High Oil

The state-owned oil company gathers six investment indications in its PN shares this month, five of them maintained in relation to September. The sixth note is a first in the portfolio recommended by MyCap.

In its analysis, the brokerage says it expects positive results from Petrobras in the balance of the third quarter, whose release is scheduled for October 28th.

According to MyCap, the numbers should reflect the refinery sales target and the company’s financial deleveraging, focusing on oil and gas production and the expansion of exploratory wells.

“Despite the relevant risks of government interference”, says the institution, the current level of indicators related to the company’s shares justifies the investment recommendation. “Graphically speaking, the paper remains firmly in the monthly uptrend, with room for a new buying cycle.”

A strong catalyst for Petrobras shares, the price of oil continues to beat records in the international market, recently reaching its highest value in three years. The move made the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a group of Russian-led allies, known collectively as OPEC+, to meet on Monday (4) to discuss the level of production.

In the domestic market, the state-owned company released three important statements at the end of last week. In one of them, the company reiterates its intention to fully sell its shareholding in Braskem and said it monitors the process of selling the stake held by Novonor (former Odebrecht).

Petrobras also informed that it has ended, without success, negotiations with Ultrapar for the sale of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul. According to the notice, there will be no penalties for either party.

In another disclosure, the company clarified that it had approved the allocation of R$ 300 million, over a 15-month period, to create a social program to support families in a situation of social vulnerability, with a view to accessing essential supplies, with a focus on cooking gas.

Itaú Unibanco attracts with a horizon of positive results and dividends

Itaú Unibanco’s PN shares ranked second in the ranking of analysts in October, with five recommendations.

Earlier this month, the institution announced the withdrawal of capital from XP. As part of the transaction, the bank’s shareholders will receive XP’s BDRs (certificates representing shares of the US listed brokerage), which began trading yesterday (4) on the Stock Exchange. According to Guide Investimentos —one of which recommends Itaú’s shares for this month—, the news is positive and “unlocks value” for current investors.

The brokerage also says that it also hopes that Itaú maintains the distribution of dividends at attractive levels and believes that the bank can make new acquisitions, as it has a “great track record” in this direction.

“With the high Selic and the recovery of the economy, we expect the bank to capture these events and present solid and growing profits over the next quarters”, completes Mirae Asset Corretora.

Another institution that recommends the shares is Terra Investimentos, which highlights Itaú’s strategic cost management, seeking to achieve greater efficiency through expansion in digital channels.

Three companies close the list of the most recommended in the month

The list of highlights for October also includes three other companies, all with four investment indications: the Gerdau steel company (PN shares); Rede D’Or São Luiz, the largest integrated healthcare group in Brazil; and Weg, a manufacturer of electric motors, transformers, generators and paints. The last two companies only have common shares (ONs) listed in B3.

Recommended portfolios have 28 changes

In total, banks and brokerages monitored by the UOL carried out 28 changes to the recommended stock portfolios for October, compared to last month. The follow-up covers eight institutions.

Guide was the one that most altered its portfolio, replacing six of the ten roles chosen in September. BTG Pactual and MyCap appear right next to each other, with five asset swaps each.

BB Investimentos and Genial each selected four new companies, while Terra Investimentos promoted two changes. Ágora Investimentos and Mirae made just one change to their preferred stock lists for the month.

Changes and complete portfolios indicated

Now Investments

BB Investments

Included: Hypera (HYPE3), Isa Cteep PN (TRPL4), Sabesp (SBSP3) and Santander BR Unit (SANB11).

Withdrew: BTG Pactual Unit (BPAC11), Copasa (CSMG3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Vale (VALE3).

Recommended portfolio: Embraer (EMBR3), Hypera ( HYPE3 ), Isa Cteep PN ( TRPL4 ), Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4), JBS (JBSS3), Pay Less (PGMN3), Petrobras PN (PETR4), Rede D’Or (RDOR3), Sabesp ( SBSP3 ) and Santander BR Unit ( SANB11 ).

BTG Pactual

It included: Assaí (ASAI3), Bradesco PN (BBDC4), PetroRio (PRIO3), Raízen PN (RAIZ4) and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3).

Withdrew: B3 ( B3SA3 ), Cyrela (CYRE3), Magazine Luiza ( MGLU3 ), PagSeguro BDR (PAGS34) and Vale ( VALLEY3 ).

), Cyrela (CYRE3), Magazine Luiza ( ), PagSeguro BDR (PAGS34) and Vale ( ). Recommended portfolio: Assaí ( ASAI3 ), Bradesco PN ( BBDC4 ), Gerdau PN (GGBR4), PetroRio ( PRIO3 ), Porto Seguro (PSSA3), Raízen PN ( ROOT4 ), Rede D’Or (RDOR3), SLC Agrícola ( SLCE3 ), Let’s go (VAMO3) and Weg ( WEGE3 ).

Great Investments

It included: Ambipar (AMBP3), Arezzo (ARZZ3), Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and Santander BR Unit ( SANB11 ).

). Withdrew: Espaço Laser (ESPA3), Moura Dubeux (MDNE3), Vulcabras (VULC3) and Weg ( WEGE3 ).

). Recommended portfolio: Ambipar ( AMBP3 ), Arezzo ( ARZZ3 ), Itaú Unibanco PN ( ITUB4 ), Mosaic (MOSI3), Neogrid (NGRD3), PetroRio ( PRIO3 ), Let’s go ( VAMO3 ), Via (VIIA3), Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and Santander BR Unit ( SANB11 ).

Investments Guide

Included: Assaí ( ASAI3 ), Eletrobras PNB (ELET6), JBS (JBSS3), Rede D’Or ( RDOR3 ), Sabesp ( SBSP3 ) and Weg ( WEGE3 ).

), Eletrobras PNB (ELET6), JBS (JBSS3), Rede D’Or ( ), Sabesp ( ) and Weg ( ). Withdrew: American SA (AMER3), BR Partners Unit (BRBI11), Dasa (DASA3), Marfrig (MRFG3), Soma (SOMA3) and Vale ( VALLEY3 ).

). Recommended portfolio: Assaí ( ASAI3 ), Eletrobras PNB ( ELECT6 ), Itaú Unibanco PN ( ITUB4 ), JBS ( JBSS3 ), Klabin Unit (KLBN11), Petrobras PN (PETR4), Rede D’Or ( RDOR3 ), Sabesp ( SBSP3 ), Let’s go ( VAMO3 ) and Weg ( WEGE3 ).

Mirae Asset Brokerage

MyCap Investments

It included: Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Camil (CAML3), Gerdau PN (GGBR4), Petrobras PN (PETR4) and Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3).

Withdrew: Alupar Unit (ALUP11), CSN (CSNA3), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), Itaúsa PN (ITSA4) and PetroRio (PRIO3).

Recommended portfolio: Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Camil (CAML3), Cosan (CSAN3), ETF Small Caps (SMAL11), Gerdau PN (GGBR4), Magazine Luiza ( MGLU3 ), Petrobras PN (PETR4), Rede D’Or ( RDOR3 ), Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and Weg ( WEGE3 ).

Land Investments

