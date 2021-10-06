PF asks the STF to extend the investigation against Bolsonaro for leaking confidential documents

BRASÍLIA – The Federal Police has asked the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes to extend the deadline for the open investigation to determine whether President Jair Bolsonaro committed a crime by disclosing confidential documents from a PF investigation into a hacker attack on the Superior Court Electoral (TSE).
Also investigated in the case, deputy Pocketnarista Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) and PF delegate Victor Neves Feitosa Campos have already testified about the suspected leak. Campos was responsible for the investigation into the attack on the TSE, but was removed by order of Moraes on suspicion of having participated in the leak of the process to Bolsonaro.
In the request sent to the Supreme on Monday, the PF argued that the extension is necessary to carry out further steps within the investigation, which was opened on August 12 by order of Moraes. It will be up to the minister to define for how many days this extension should be. Moraes sent the records to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for an opinion on the matter.
During a broadcast on his social networks in August, Bolsonaro divulged details of the PF’s classified inquiry and distorted information to suggest that the investigation would prove the vulnerability of voting machines, which is not true. Deputy Filipe Barros participated in the live with the president and that is why he also became the target of the investigation determined by Moraes.
In the order that determined the opening of the investigation, Moraes wrote that, “without the existence of any just cause, the confidentiality of the records was lifted and its contents were partially disclosed by the President of the Republic, in a joint interview with Deputy Felipe Barros, in the intend to try to demonstrate the existence of fraud in the elections and to ratify its previous declarations”.
Bolsonaro also became the target of investigation in the fake news inquiry conducted by Moraes because of the dissemination of false news about electronic voting machines.