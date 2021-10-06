PF makes the biggest cocaine seizure in the history of RJ; 5 tons of the drug were in containers at the port | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro seized, last night this Tuesday (5), 5 tons of cocaine in the port of Rio, which represents a historic record of seizure of the drug in the state.

Agents of the Federal Police, with support from the Federal Revenue, first found 4.3 tons of cocaine in containers, destined for the country of Mozambique, in Africa. The drug was hidden inside powder soap boxes.

Just as the police were unloading the first container, another team from the Federal Police and the Internal Revenue Service located another container with another approximately 700 kg of cocaine packed in powder soap boxes.

The previous record was from last year, when agents seized 2.5 tons of cocaine in a single day. Throughout 2020, 4 tons of the drug were seized. On Tuesday, the seizure of 5 tons occurred in just one night.

The arrest was made by federal police officers from the Narcotics Repression Police (DRE) and the Redemptor Mission and auditors from the Smuggling and Misuse Repression Division (Direp), of the Federal Revenue Service in Rio.

The agents received the complaint during the morning and triggered the operation.

The Federal Police opened an inquiry to identify those responsible for the international transport of drugs.