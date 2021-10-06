PF seizes 5 tons of cocaine in containers at the Port of Rio, the biggest seizure of the drug in the state

RIO — Last Tuesday night, the Federal Police (PF) seized about five tons of cocaine in containers at the Port of Rio, in the central region of the city. The ship on which the containers were to be shipped would pass through Mozambique, Africa, having its final destination in Spain. The drug was hidden inside powder soap boxes. According to the PF, this is the largest cocaine seizure in the state.

In the neighborhood: ‘We would never imagine a patient like this being our neighbor,’ says mother of victim of attempted rape by neo-Nazi

Hours before the cargo was found, the agents received information from the Hotline (2253-1177) that a container with the material would leave the state for the African country. In the late afternoon of Tuesday, agents from the Narcotics Repression Police (DRE) and the Internal Revenue Service then went to the port and started the Mission Redeemer operation.



Investigators arrived at the shipment after an anonymous tip. Now, agents are looking to find out who owns the drug shipment. About five tons of cocaine would pass through Mozambique, Africa, and the final destination would be Spain. Credit: Federal Police / disclosure

José Antônio Borges Fortes, Zeca Borges, coordinator of the Disque Denúncia (DD) hotline, says that the complaint arrived at 8:15 am and the material received “was sufficient and accurate” for the cargo to be seized before leaving the port.

— We received the information at 8:15. The complaint was enough. She was small, exact and just go there. She gave the address, the name and all the details to make the identification (of the containers). (It was a) Direct report. She didn’t tell stories. It said that, “if you went to such a place you will find this”. At the same time that our attendants received the complaint, we spoke to the Federal Police and they went there. It was a very important work – says Borges.

Henry case: On the eve of the start of the trial, the Court determines the breach of banking and tax secrecy and Monique e Jairinho

With the support of sniffer dogs, they found 4.3 tons of the narcotic, which were divided into boxes of powdered soap, inside a container. As the agents unloaded the material, they located another container with another approximately 700 kg of cocaine also packed in powder soap boxes.

Know more

To the point How do we become ‘partners’ of Facebook’s astral hell?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama ANS interrogated at the CPI; Duque de Caxias, RJ, releases the use of a mask; Nobel Prize in Chemistry





According to the Internal Revenue Service, to deceive the inspection agencies, criminals placed identical weights of powdered soap in the boxes.

“They’ve done quite sophisticated work. They packed inside boxes (of powdered soap) with the same weight as what was declared in the export document by the exporter – said Ewerson Augusto da Rocha, head of the Smuggling Division of the Federal Revenue, to “Bom Dia Rio” on TV Globe.

Federal Police and Internal Revenue Service seized a shipment of five tons of cocaine in the Port of Rio Photo: Press Release / Federal Police

After hours without news: Nego do Borel is found in a motel in Vila Isabel, but denies the company of women

According to federal delegate Bruno Tavares, deputy chief of the Federal Police’s Drug Enforcement Office, the gang is structured, as there are logistical difficulties in transporting drugs out of the country.

— International cocaine trafficking is not an amateur activity. Either by those involved or by the cost of logistics. This is a structured criminal organization and has had one of the biggest losses. We can say that it is the largest seizure of cocaine ever made in the history of the state – he told TV Globo.

Education in the pandemic: Scientific Committee of the Municipality of Rio recommends a complete return to in-person classes

For the coordinator, “the police can do a lot with the help of citizens without firing a single shot”.

— It was someone who made the complaint. And most importantly, no shots fired. DD’s complaints are simple, we work with actions without shooting. This feature is from DD. We help arrest very dangerous criminals without any shots. Information is everything — highlights Zeca Borges.

two arrests

While the police seized the material that was in the containers, investigators noticed the suspicious movement of two men around the port. For the PF, the suspects were trying to insert more drugs into the shipment. The pair, who were in a car with a cloned license plate, were followed and detained in a Caju square, in the Port Region. In the vehicle, police found another 280 kg of cocaine hydrochloride. The men were arrested and identified as those responsible for the drug.

The Federal Police opened an inquiry to identify those responsible for the international transport of drugs.