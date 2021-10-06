Physical activity and fruit consumption contribute to the quality of life of cancer patients – Health and well-being

Hello, Internet users who follow the Health and Well-being column

We know that genetic conditions contribute to the development of different types of cancer. Environmental and behavioral factors also encourage the growth of cancer cells, such as a nutrient-poor diet and sedentary lifestyle. Like breast cancer is no different. There is no type of food that prevents the disease, however, a healthy menu, in addition to physical exercise, encourages a better quality of life for cancer patients. Let’s talk about 3 segments of fruits, rich in antioxidants, the red, yellow/orange and the citrus, for consumption during the treatment of malignant tumors.

Red fruits

Fruits such as strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry have their characteristic color due to the presence of pigments called anthocyanins. These substances have antioxidant power and prevent the formation of free radicals, molecules that damage the DNA of cells and favor the development of cancer. Furthermore, these fruits offer good amounts of vitamin C, which is also a antioxidant powerful.

Red fruits are rich in antioxidants – Photo: Canva

Yellow and orange fruits

The yellow or orange color of foods such as mango, nectarine and papaya are due to the presence of beta carotene, a pigment that protects our genetic material from damage caused by oxidation. Another benefit of these foods are the high concentrations of vitamins, minerals and fibers, which allow the proper functioning of the entire body.

citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are the champions when it comes to vitamin C, a micronutrient capable of preventing the oxidative stress cells and prevent the development of many types of malignant tumors, including breast cancer.

Consult a nutritionist during the treatment of the breast cancer. It will make a balanced menu for you to have more quality of life during this phase.

physical exercise always

Physical exercise can be performed during cancer treatment – Photo: Canva

Exercise is important for all stages of life, including during the treatment of breast cancer. Physical exercise in patients with chemotherapy treatment of breast cancer it is also healthy in this period. Aerobic training, for example, is able to promote improvements, indicating that aerobic development improves quality of life, as well as fatigue, depression and anxiety, factors that can arise during cancer treatment. So, move around during the period.

However, look for a physical education professional to give you the most suitable training for you during the treatment of the breast cancer. The help of a specialized physiotherapist will also help at this time.

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

Health in Pills

Special – Pink October

Pink October Campaign alerts to the urgency of returning to the habit of performing exams with a focus on early diagnosis

Radiologists lead a campaign in favor of Casa Rosa and Imip and talk about the need to resume the routine of self-care and prevention

The arrival of Pink October, breast cancer prevention month, casts a warning light on the precipitous drop in screening tests carried out in 2020, as a result of the pandemic. The records of mammograms, the main test for early detection of breast cancer, suffered a significant decrease in both the private and public system, which brings definite consequences caused by late diagnosis.

According to radiologists Standard and Beatriz Maranhão, by Lucilo Maranhão Diagnostics, only in the network of clinics that make up the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) was there a record of a reduction in 53.1% in the number of mammograms in relation to 2019. In SUS units, a retrospective study carried out in Barretos-SP showed that the fall was of 77% screening tests.

Radiologist Beatriz Maranhão leads Casa Rosa Campaign – Photo Disclosure

“With the suspension of elective procedures and the fear of contamination, many people stopped having their periodic exams. In the absence of adequate screening and early and accurate diagnosis, tumors started to be detected at advanced stages, with a greater degree of invasion, greater involvement of lymph nodes and tumor dimensions, in some cases being even palpable and identified on physical examination” , alert Beatriz Maranhão.

Brazil, the Brazilian College of Radiology (CBR) and the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM) recommend that all women at normal risk start their screening for breast cancer from the age of 40 through mammography on an annual basis. this age should be adjusted based on clinical data after patient risk stratification.

On the other hand, the SUS through the Ministry of Health, recommends that every woman aged between 50 and 69 years old have a mammogram every two years as a screening.

“The poor distribution and poor performance of existing mammography devices in Brazil, being more concentrated in the capitals and with suboptimal productivity, associated with the lack of training and experience of the radiologist who will interpret the imaging findings are important complicating factors that additionally lead to a diagnostic delay,” he explains. Norma Maranhão.

“The numbers resulting from the pandemic represent a setback in the treatment of breast cancer, after so much effort to raise awareness and the importance of prevention. This year we have to drastically revert and resume the habit of self-care, as well as encourage the training of breast specialist radiologists and encourage the participation and maintenance of the National Mammography Quality Program (PNQM) through the Colégio Brasileiro de Radiologia, which audits the image quality, radiation dose and radiologist’s report, attesting to its safety and efficacy”, he adds. Beatrice, specialist in the diagnosis of breast cancer.

These data become even more worrying if one considers the estimate of the National Cancer Institute (INCA) that, last year, there were more than 66 thousand cases of the disease in the country. Delayed detection harms patients and health systems. According to INCA, 95% of breast cancer cases in the country have a chance of cure when detected early.

Casa Rosa campaign Instagram – Source: Instagram

The campaign in favor of Casa Rosa and Imip – The #SEJAROSA campaign, in addition to turning on the red light and calling attention to the need to keep routine exams up to date, connects a solidarity network formed by entrepreneurs and several people from Pernambuco willing to practice empathy and social action in favor of the cause .

As has been the case since 2017, several establishments and professionals have joined the cause and are donating products or carrying out promotions with income reverted to the Pink House and Imip, from the Alice Figueira Foundation. Throughout the month of October, a kit produced by Lucilo Maranhão diagnostics will be for sale at the solidarity kiosk of the Pink House, on the floor L1 of RioMar Shopping.

THE pink box contains a printed scarf with two signed arts donated by the talented Pernambuco native Bruno Alheiros and a pottery from Tracunhaém, which uses the strength of Pernambuco handicrafts to symbolize the objective of Outubro Rosa: the dissemination of information about the importance of self-care.

Several establishments are mobilized, offering and making available promotions and products with income destined to institutions. Among the supporters, Borsoi Café, Dona Santa, Trousseau Exclusivite, Manu Tenório Healthy Culinary, Florance Atelier de Flores, Lana Bandeira Doces, Entrevinhos, Restaurante Chicama, Organno Loja and Boleria das Marias, who will publicize their initiatives through social networks.

Service: https://www.instagram.com/casarosa.ong/

