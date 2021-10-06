Plane gets ‘stuck’ under the catwalk and video goes viral on social media – Monet

+



The plane seized on a bridge in Delhi, India (Photo: Twitter)

A video that shows an Air India airline plane “canned” under a catwalk in the local capital, Delhi, has been turned viral on social media. According to the website of the British media group BBC, the aircraft had just been sold and was being taken without its wings to its new owners when it grabbed onto the catwalk installed above a highway.

Watch the video of the plane clinging under the catwalk at the end of the text.

The Times of India newspaper spoke with representatives from Delhi’s international airport about what happened. They attributed the accident to drivers responsible for transporting the plane, designated by the aircraft’s new owners. Air India later confirmed that transporting the plane to its new owners was not its responsibility.

According to local media, the plane was “canned” on the highway last night. The part of the runway with the aircraft was blocked while the work to remove the plane was continuing.

Watch the video of the aircraft ‘stuck’ on the bridge, shared on social media: