Player who assaulted referee has a criminal record and a history of fights on the field | soccer

Arrested in flagrante for assaulting the referee in a second division game of the Gaucho Championship, the attacking midfielder William Ribeiro, age 30, has a criminal record and a history of field violence. The aggression that gained national repercussion on Monday night is one more on the list of fights and confusions with the athlete’s involvement on the pitch and off it.

The player was arrested in the act while still at the stadium and remains in the State Penitentiary of Venâncio Aires, in the central region of the state. He will be indicted by the Civil Police for attempted aggravated homicide, and the Court will decide whether he will respond to the case in freedom or not.

William Ribeiro attacked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during the match between Guarani, from Venâncio Aires, and São Paulo, from Rio Grande, at Edmundo Feix Stadium, in a game for the Access Division. The referee was unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital, from where he was discharged on Tuesday morning.

According to the delegate who handles the case, Vinicius Lourenço, the player has a criminal record for bodily injury, threat and incitement to riot, recorded in 2009 and 2021. The report was unable to confirm whether he was convicted in any case.

– He has a few police passes for various bodily injuries. On some occasions he has been involved in fights within the sports scene. He has had this history for some time. He already has several aggressions in his past life – he said.

During his career, the player was known for his sanguine temperament and for starring in other scenes of aggression on the field. Last month, he also attacked a fan, in the match against Lajeadense, in Lajeado, by the Access Division. At the time, William was not even among those listed for the match. In 2014, the player was expelled from a Guarani match with Venâncio Aires after punching an opponent from Pelotas.

The new case of violence occurred in the second half of the match at Edmundo Feix Stadium. At 15 minutes into the second stage, William Ribeiro complained of a foul in an attacking move. The referee stopped the game to warn the athlete. That’s when he received a punch and shoves and, already on the ground, was hit with a kick to the head.

The brutality of the scene shocked the attacking midfielder’s own companions. The captain of São Paulo, defender Emílio, condemned the player’s attitude:

– We are not colluding with that kind of attitude. Violence is inadmissible, we know refereeing is wrong, as we players are also wrong. Complaining is normal, as is being discontented, but we are not in favor of violence, anger cannot reach that point. It’s a deplorable attitude.

After the episode, São Paulo announced the termination of the contract with the athlete. The president of the Rio Grande club claims that William Ribeiro never caused problems at the club and that he was seen as one of the leaders of the cast.

– In the day to day inside the club, he never presented any problems. He was always a leader. His reactions over the past month have disappointed me a lot, as I carried enormous confidence in him. I can’t find an explanation – says President Deivid Pereira.

The 30-year-old midfielder is from Pelotas and has spent most of his career in football in Rio Grande do Sul. His career as a player began in Inter youth categories. Soon after, he toured several clubs, such as Brasil de Pelotas, Ypiranga, Guarani-VA, Avenida, Esportivo and Veranópolis, among others.

Coach Badico, from Guarany de Bagé, worked with the player in four opportunities and was also surprised by the aggression. In 2019, at the request of the coach, William was released from Bagé. However, the release was not related to the history of violence, but to the fact that the player did not accept a determination from the club’s presidency.

– I never had any problems with him, in the matter of command. I am impacted and without arguments to explain what is inexplicable. I can’t understand what went through his head at that moment. I never imagined he would do something in this direction. Unfortunately, it happened and thank God that the referee is recovering – commented the coach.