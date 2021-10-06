Player who assaulted referee in RS receives provisional freedom from Justice

Willian Cavalheiro, from So Paulo-RS (left) was released by Justice and left prison (Photo: Fbio Dutra/So Paulo-RS)

Judge Cristina Junqueira, from the District of Venncio Aires, granted provisional freedom to Willian Cavalheiro Ribeiro, a player of the So Paulo team, from Rio Grande, who attacked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during a game of the Access Division of Rio Grande do Sul that night this Monday.

The match that was interrupted after the case of violence was concluded this Tuesday afternoon, at Edmundo Feix Stadium. With the decision, the aggressor, who was in the State Penitentiary of Venncio Aires (Peva), was released. Representative of the Public Ministry (MP) guaranteed that he will appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJRS). As soon as the police investigation is concluded, the Prosecutor’s Office must file a complaint against the aggressor.

At the custody hearing that defined the player’s release, Justice Prosecutor Pedro Rui da Fontoura Porto asked for the arrest to be continued, understanding that the act was considered serious since, according to the authorities, there was an attempt at aggravated homicide for a futile reason .

Willian Ribeiro already has a criminal record, according to the press office of So Paulo, in Rio Grande. The athlete attacked a fan of the club itself last September 6th. At first, the player was removed and the direction of the club reinstated him in the squad. This time, after the aggression during the game, there was the definitive termination of the contract.

This Tuesday afternoon, referee Rodrigo Crivellaro gave testimony to the police. Delegate Felipe Cano investigates the circumstances of the investigation, since the decision was taken on duty, first with the player’s arrest in flagrante delicto.

“We looked for more elements to substantiate the decision of the previous delegate, Vincius Loureno de Assuno; or even to make another decision at the end of the procedure”, declares Cano. The referee was sent to the Legal Medical Department to carry out medical examinations so that the real extent of the injuries suffered during the confrontation by the Gacho Championship Access Division can be pointed out. The moment of aggression: referee kicked by the player from So Paulo-RS and was hospitalized (Photo: Reproduction)

In his testimony, Crivellaro remembers little of the event, so much so that he lost consciousness after presenting a yellow card and later being attacked. “He said that he never had contact with the athlete, so the fact occurred without previous disagreements. We need technical and medical bases so that we can have an idea if we are facing an attempted homicide or crime of bodily harm”, observes the delegate. Witnesses were heard such as representatives of the Federation Gacha de Futebol and athletes present in the clash that ended with a victory in favor of the home team.

The 31 minutes of the stalled match on Monday night were played this Tuesday afternoon. Guarani kept the score of 1 x 0 and remained with a chance of qualifying in the knockout phase of the Gacha Access Division. The opponent also follows with possibilities to advance.