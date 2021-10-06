Player who assaulted referee in RS receives provisional release and leaves prison | soccer

30-year-old William Ribeiro was released on bail after a custody hearing this Tuesday afternoon, in Venâncio Aires, in the central region of Rio Grande do Sul. The Public Ministry promises to appeal the decision. The information was published by GZH and confirmed by ge.

The former athlete from São Paulo-RS was arrested in the act for assaulting referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in a game of the second division of the Gaucho Championship on Monday night. On Tuesday night, William left the State Penitentiary of Venâncio Aires. He has a criminal record and a history of fighting in the field.

William Ribeiro on the field before the referee's aggression — Photo: Fábio Dutra/ São Paulo-RS/ Publicity

The Public Ministry (MP) intends to appeal the decision in the coming days. At the same time, the Civil Police works in the investigation of the case and has 10 days to complete the investigation and suggest or not the indictment to the MP.

Apparently, William will respond in freedom. The process should run in the coming weeks, but the trial may only happen next year.

William Ribeiro, 30, has a criminal record and a history of field violence. The aggression that gained national repercussion on Monday night is one more on the list of fights and confusions with the athlete’s involvement on the pitch and off it.

William attacked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during the match between Guarani, from Venâncio Aires, and São Paulo, from Rio Grande, at Edmundo Feix Stadium, in a game for Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship. The judge was unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital, where he was discharged the next morning.

After the episode, São Paulo announced the termination of the contract with the athlete. The president of the Rio Grande club claims that William Ribeiro never caused problems and that he was seen as one of the leaders of the cast.

According to the delegate who handles the case, Vinicius Lourenço, the player has a criminal record for bodily injury, threat and incitement to riot, recorded in 2009 and 2021. The report was unable to confirm whether he was convicted in any case.

The 30-year-old midfielder is from Pelotas and has spent most of his career in football in Rio Grande do Sul. His career as a player began in Inter youth categories. Soon after, he toured several clubs, such as Brasil de Pelotas, Ypiranga, Guarani-VA, Avenida, Esportivo and Veranópolis, among others.