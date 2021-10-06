Player who attacked referee during match in Venâncio Aires is released, says TJ-RS | Rio Grande do Sul

The football player William Cavalheiro Ribeiro was released in the early evening of Tuesday (5), as the duty of the Forum of Venâncio Aires, in Vale do Rio Pardo, and the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul.

The athlete was arrested on Monday night (4), on suspicion of attempted murder after attacking the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during a valid match between São Paulo de Rio Grande, for which he was acting, and Guarani, for the Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship.

O g1 tries to locate William Ribeiro’s defense. This Tuesday morning, Crivellaro was discharged from the hospital.

The fact occurred at the 14th minute of the second half, after not having been called a foul. The player complains to the referee, who signals his infraction.

William attacks Crivellaro. When the referee is down on the lawn, he is kicked again. The judge remains immobile after suffering the assault. Players from both teams call for medical attention. The match was suspended and concluded on Tuesday.

According to the report of the ge, the athlete has a criminal record and a history of fights on the field.

The Civil Police treats the case as an attempted murder. According to delegate Vinicius Assunção, the player attacked the referee with violence.

“He delivered a very strong, violent blow to the referee’s head, causing him to faint and to be taken to hospital,” he says.

The Gaucho Football Federation lamented the aggression and wished the referee to recover quickly. The Court of Sports Justice (TJD-RS) stated that it will investigate the facts and deal with the respective sanctions.

São Paulo de Rio Grande expressed its regret for what had happened, and informed, in a note, that it terminated its contract with William.