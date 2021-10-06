Pochettino extols Neymar’s essence amid “wild impulse”: “He’s a fabulous guy” | french football

Mauricio Pochettino took on the mission of commanding a trendy PSG this season, with the arrival of heavy reinforcements like Messi and Sergio Ramos. Before that, when he started working at the club last season, he got to know the star Neymar, who divides opinions around the world for his style – but for the coach, he is only praised.

In an interview with the program “Universo Valdano”, run by the former Real Madrid player, Pochettino extolled the way that Neymar has in his daily treatment, indicating that the “wild impulse” of the star appears in the background.

It has a great relationship with everyone. It has a big heart. In intimacy, he is sensitive, likes to hug people. It has good essence. After you have that competitive, street, wild drive. But he’s a fabulous guy.” — Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, on Neymar

Pochettino celebrated the opportunity to work with Messi, saying the star’s arrival at PSG was “a gift of life”. And he pointed out that Mbappé always showed tranquility and professionalism, despite the desire to leave the club – confirmed by the Frenchman this week. When asked about the style of work he needs to have to work with so many stars together, Pochettino highlighted that he seeks naturalness in his treatment with the MNM trio.

– What they appreciate most is spontaneity. They don’t look for a reference, they look for naturalness. May they establish a confidence that they feel free to say what they think and vice versa. The coach who has to seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. And in the locker room, the privileges of one nature or the other are immediately granted.

And the Argentine was keen to reduce the expectations created around the super-cast assembled by the club for the 2021/22 season, greatly increasing the pressure to achieve the dreamed European title. Pochettino pointed out that it is necessary to analyze not only the names, but the moment of each athlete.