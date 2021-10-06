Pokémon GO will win its first world championship in 2022

The Pokémon Company is bringing a new addition to the world championship circuit of the Pokémon series. For the first time, the mobile game Pokémon GO will win an official world tournament, being added in 2022 alongside Pokémon Sword & Shield, Pokkén Tournament and the official card game of the series in the Play! Pokémon Championship Series.

The information was revealed by Pokémon social networks last Tuesday (5). The event will feature Pokémon GO with several face-to-face tryouts throughout the year, and players who reach the Legend ranking in early 2022 will be able to register before everyone else.

Continue after advertising The first Pokémon GO Championship Series is coming in 2022! Trainers around the globe will have the opportunity to battle against the best and earn an invitation to the 2022 Pokémon World Championships! 📝 Learn more here:https://t.co/3sYmL1Er0T pic.twitter.com/PV1SjZiU0v — Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 5, 2021

The competition format will be the classic PvP that debuted in recent years in Pokémon GO, being open in two age groups: Senior (born between 2006 and 2009) and Master (born in 2005 or earlier).

However, Niantic or the Pokémon Company have yet to confirm whether Brazilian players will have regional events in Latin America to attend — something that will be revealed at a later date.

More information will be revealed in the coming months via the tournament’s official website, so keep an eye out.

It’s worth remembering that Pokémon UNITE, the official MOBA for the series, recently debuted for iOS and Android. Maybe enter the world circuit soon too?