posted on 10/06/2021 06:00



(credit: Cristiano Gomes/CB/DA Press)

The neurologist who treated me when I hit my head on the floor a few years ago, dr. Regis Tavares told me that he taught his almost five-year-old son what fuel is: the gasoline that makes the car go, the sun that gives life to the plants, the gas that produces heat in the stove, the food that makes the person move . The boy interrupted him and asked what the brain’s fuel is. Before the neurologist father talked about books, he was surprised by his son’s brilliant response:

“The fuel of the brain is the questions.”

The answer made the dr. Regis recalls how many questions changed the world and sees that, in these two years of pandemic, the opposite was seen: don’t question science, obey science, don’t ask. Poor science! It was transformed by the media, by the CPI, into dogma, only with certainties, without doubts, without questions. What does not admit of experience, counterpoint, doubts, questions, is not science, it is a matter of faith, as shown in the repetition of ejaculations in the media and in the records of faith in the CPI inquisitions.

“To say that knowledge is unquestionable is to be less scientific than to doubt it”, teaches the neurologist, who studies neurons, synapses and the human behavior that is generated in the brain. The limited human, faced with the infinite universe, has the arrogance of wanting to limit the truth. There are still endless questions to challenge our brain, for it to think and search. Whoever has the definitive truth stopped asking, stopped discovering, stopped evolving. Stopped. No fuel. Bread dry.

And this has to do with politics, because we’re under a campaign to accept ready-made thinking, ready-made truth — unfortunately since university, where the lights that would lead us to seek more lights on the infinite horizon should be. The totalitarian wolf may be camouflaged as a lamb of science. The conspiracy of not-thinking, not-asking is the plot of domination, of totalitarianism, because thinking, asking, makes each one of us a world — and they want each one of us to be just a slave, of a unique world , of consensus, with single answer, no questions. Ask yourself if what you think is really yours or are you handcuffing it in answers without you being able to doubt and ask. Don’t run out of fuel in your brain.