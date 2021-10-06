Pope Francis expresses ‘shame’ after the release of a report on abuses committed by religious in France

VATICAN – Pope Francis has expressed “shame, sadness and grief” for victims of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in France after the release on Tuesday of the report of an independent investigation into the conduct of members of the clergy and faithful. The document points out that at least 216,000 children have been abused in the last 70 years, a number that could exceed 300,000 if considered aggressions committed by Church employees without ecclesiastical positions.

— I wish to express to the victims my sadness and regret for the traumas suffered and my shame, our shame, for the Church’s long inability to place them at the center of their concerns, assuring them of my prayers. I pray and we all pray together: “To you, Lord, the glory, to us the shame”: this is the moment of shame — said the pontiff after the General Audience this Wednesday.

Then, Francis urged bishops, religious and faithful to strive so that similar situations do not recur.

— I encourage the bishops and you, dear brothers who came here to share this moment, I encourage the bishops and religious superiors to continue making every effort to ensure that similar dramas do not repeat themselves. I express to the priests of France closeness and paternal support in the face of this ordeal, which is hard but healthy, and I invite French Catholics to assume their responsibilities to ensure that the Church is a safe house for all – he said.

President of the commission, Jean-Marc Sauvé, delivers investigation report on abuses in the Catholic Church to the head of the French Conference of Bishops, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort Photo: THOMAS COEX / AFP

3,000 abusers

The 2,500-page document was delivered on Tuesday by the commission’s president, Jean-Marc Sauvé, to Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF). According to the findings, the Church has shown “for years, profound, total and even cruel indifference”, protecting itself instead to help victims, mostly boys between 10 and 13 years old.

The total number of abused minors could reach 330,000, the report found, if they are also considered victims of people within the Church but who do not make up its ecclesiastical body, such as catechists, teachers of religious schools and supervisors of youth movements.

The total number of abusers is estimated to be between 2,900 and 3,200 — two-thirds of them priests. Among the victims, 80% were boys. In most cases, the acts are time-barred and the perpetrators of the abuse are dead, but the report points to 22 alleged crimes that can still be investigated. All were referred to the Public Ministry. Another 40 cases too old to be prosecuted, but involving people who are still alive, were referred to Church leaders.